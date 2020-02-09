The Complete List of 2020 Academy Award Winners

By and

Brad Pitt accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 92nd Academy Awards are ripe with career-defining and industry-developing storylines. Can Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite become the first-ever foreign language film to claim Best Picture? The top DGA Award has correctly predicted the Oscars’ Best Director in 64 of 71 years—does this guarantee Sam Mendes (1917) a statue? And is Brad Pitt set to score his first acting statue against a field that has collected a combined five Oscars?

All questions will be answered tonight as new narratives are spun for the future of entertainment. With 24 categories, however, things could get a little overwhelming (especially for you bettors out there). So in an effort to help our fellow pop culture junkies navigate the Oscars, we’ve compiled a complete list of all the nominees and will be updating it with winners for each category throughout the night.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 9, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. ABC is offering a live showing of the telecast to its ABC.com website and ABC app, but you’ll need login information for a cable or satellite subscription.

Enjoy!

Winners appear in bold as we update this post.

Best Picture

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Spike Lee presents the Directing award to Bong Joon-ho for ‘Parasite’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Director

  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Actress

  • Renee Zellweger, Judy
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best Actor

  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story. Netflix

Best Supporting Actress

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite
Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Little Women.

Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Little Women. Wilson Webb

Costume Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
  • “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
  • “Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
  • “Stand Up,” Harriet

Documentary Feature

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

From Carol Dysinger’s Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl). Lifetime Films

Documentary Short Subject

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk, Run, Chacha

International Feature Film

  • Corpus Christi (Poland)
  • Honeyland (North Macedonia)
  • Les Misérables (France)
  • Pain & Glory (Spain)
  • Parasite (South Korea)

Production Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Film Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Cinematography

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

From Toy Story 4. Walt Disney Studios

Animated Feature Film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Animated Short

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Live Action Short

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister
The Complete List of 2020 Academy Award Winners
Filed Under: Movies, Entertainment, Academy Awards, Oscars, Martin Scorsese, Scarlett Johansson, Quentin Tarantino, Joaquin Phoenix, Charlize Theron