The Complete List of 2020 Academy Award Winners

The 92nd Academy Awards are ripe with career-defining and industry-developing storylines. Can Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite become the first-ever foreign language film to claim Best Picture? The top DGA Award has correctly predicted the Oscars’ Best Director in 64 of 71 years—does this guarantee Sam Mendes (1917) a statue? And is Brad Pitt set to score his first acting statue against a field that has collected a combined five Oscars?
All questions will be answered tonight as new narratives are spun for the future of entertainment. With 24 categories, however, things could get a little overwhelming (especially for you bettors out there). So in an effort to help our fellow pop culture junkies navigate the Oscars, we’ve compiled a complete list of all the nominees and will be updating it with winners for each category throughout the night.
The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 9, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. ABC is offering a live showing of the telecast to its ABC.com website and ABC app, but you’ll need login information for a cable or satellite subscription.
Winners appear in bold as we update this post.
Best Picture
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Actress
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Best Actor
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
- “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
- “Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
- “Stand Up,” Harriet
Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk, Run, Chacha
International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Misérables (France)
- Pain & Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
Production Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Film Editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Animated Short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Live Action Short
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister