The Complete List of 2020 Academy Award Winners

The 92nd Academy Awards are ripe with career-defining and industry-developing storylines. Can Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite become the first-ever foreign language film to claim Best Picture? The top DGA Award has correctly predicted the Oscars’ Best Director in 64 of 71 years—does this guarantee Sam Mendes (1917) a statue? And is Brad Pitt set to score his first acting statue against a field that has collected a combined five Oscars?

All questions will be answered tonight as new narratives are spun for the future of entertainment. With 24 categories, however, things could get a little overwhelming (especially for you bettors out there). So in an effort to help our fellow pop culture junkies navigate the Oscars, we’ve compiled a complete list of all the nominees and will be updating it with winners for each category throughout the night.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 9, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. ABC is offering a live showing of the telecast to its ABC.com website and ABC app, but you’ll need login information for a cable or satellite subscription.

Enjoy!

Winners appear in bold as we update this post.

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Chacha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain & Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short