Did Prince Harry and Meghan Leave the Royal Family in Pursuit of Holistic Wealth?

I wholeheartedly admire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the bold move of launching out on their own as a young family. From the perspective of losing a loved one suddenly and tragically like Prince Harry did, I also know the grief and pain of losing the most important person in your life at a young age. That kind of grief puts life in perspective in a way that nothing else can. It forces you to try to figure out the art of recovery from disruption.

Prince Harry has repeatedly described this trauma. In an interview broadcast, ITV anchor Tom Bradby asked about the ongoing effects of losing his mother at age 12; Prince Harry’s reply about the triggers and the memories is a testimony I know all too well. “Every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he said.

The Art of Recovery From Disruption

Like Prince Harry, I have had to figure out the art of recovery from disruption. As I mentioned in my new book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness:

Our education system teaches about linearity, not about what to do when this linear pattern breaks, not where to look for resilience, not the art of recovery from disruption. Knowledge that you are living your life well is a resource you can draw on well into your final hours.

My new book Holistic Wealth presents a framework for figuring out the art of recovery from disruption—it is holistic wealth. In the book, I outlined the importance of a sabbatical in seeking a new paradigm for our lives and fulfilling goals in a very holistic way. Prince Harry and Megan took a six week sabbatical to Vancouver, Canada to figure out a way forward, away from the limelight and scrutiny of the press.

Make no mistake—living in constant fear, anxiety and stress can hurt your ability to live a holistically wealthy lifestyle. Mental health and well-being has become a top priority for millennials, and as I have previously stated in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round, millennials are the “Holistic Wealth Generation.” Indeed, a new survey just released indicated that most Canadians would be willing to leave their current job for another job where they’d make less money, if the prospective employer offered better mental health and wellness support. Indeed, the traditional notion of wealth—almost exclusively tied to your net worth and assets—needs to be redefined.

Aristotle and the Art of Wealth-Getting

In my book Holistic Wealth, I wrote:

Aristotle spoke about the “art of wealth-getting“ and the need for riches to be measured by more than just acquisition of money. He states, “Originating in the use of coin, the art of getting wealth is generally thought to be chiefly concerned with it, and to be the art which produces riches and wealth; having to consider how they may be accumulated… Hence men seek after a better notion of riches and of the art of getting wealth than the mere acquisition of the coin, and they are right.”

And here’s how I’ve defined holistic wealth in my book :

I have defined holistic wealth as a broad term. It refers to wealth that comprises various elements—financial savvy and independence, a life purpose and mission, spiritual connection and a generous demeanor—all of which lead to a greater sense of wholeness and resilience in times of difficulty, and to happiness and joy. At a basic level, holistic wealth emphasizes wealth in key aspects of life, including financial wealth; physical health, emotional and spiritual wealth; and wealth in our relationships with others as well as in our contributions to humanity. These elements are interdependent, and they are necessary building blocks. Abundance in these key areas strengthens wealth in others. Holistic wealth incorporates mindfulness into our everyday lives; it includes experiences and time for nonmaterial pursuits. Millennials and Gen Xers are embracing this trend and are naming sabbaticals or increased travel as financial goals—something that would never have been identified with financial goals in the past.

Here are three lessons we can all learn from Prince Harry and Meghan.

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Have Embraced a Holistic Wealth Mindset

Prince Harry and Megan have embraced a holistic wealth mindset. They are holistically wealthy thinkers. A person who approaches life with a holistic wealth mindset doesn’t fear taking measured risks. They are adept at recognizing fake versus real constraints, and they have mastered the art of recovery from disruption. They don’t compare themselves with others, and they face crisis with dignity and grit. They view setbacks as temporary, not permanent. Their outlook leads to a greater sense of wholeness and resilience in times of difficulty, as well as to happiness and joy in daily life.

The holistic wealth mindset means approaching life mindfully and with the understanding that every decision and action we take represents a withdrawal or deposit to that holistic wealth bank account. Individuals with a holistic wealth mindset ask themselves before making any major decision: Will this action represent a withdrawal or a deposit to my holistic wealth bank account? Repeated withdrawals lead to bankruptcy. Similarly, some actions act like compound interest in a holistic wealth bank account. The benefits of these actions multiply over time in many different areas of your life.

2. Financial Independence Is a Worthy Goal

Becoming financially independent at some point in life is a worthy goal for everyone, as well as having our own financial identity. I have spoken before about financial literacy as the first step to financial independence and the fact that everyone should have their own financial identity. When we transition into adulthood without having our own financial identities, we lack the confidence needed to make investment decisions—and we are influenced by the decisions of others, such as family members and friends, and possibly making the same money mistakes.

3. Taking Measured Risks Is Critical to Achieving Holistic Wealth

Holistic wealth is about having an intentionally designed life. That means being intentional about where you live, your financial decisions and how you choose to raise a family. Taking measured risks means that you are fully prepared to make the choices to live the life you want and to become invested in the outcomes you want to achieve.

Prince Harry and Megan are icons of the Holistic Wealth Generation—this is the generation that fights for equal rights, justice and social end economic empowerment. They are part of the generation that believes in holistic wealth for all.

