Prince Harry and Meghan Are Reuniting With Prince William and Kate Next Month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reuniting with the rest of the royal family in the very near future. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their grand return to the U.K. next month, to fulfill what could be their final official royal engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to Canada at the beginning of the year, but Queen Elizabeth has requested the Sussexes’ presence at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, reports the Sunday Times. The Sussexes will also attend a “final round” of duties during their time across the pond.

Prince Harry and Meghan made a short trip to the U.K. at the beginning of the year, which coincided with their announcement about stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Meghan flew back to Canada soon after, while Prince Harry stayed another week to complete previously planned engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bringing Archie along, per the Sunday Times, and it’ll be their son’s first time back across the pond since November, as he stayed put in Canada during his parents’ previous jaunt.

The Commonwealth Day service is typically attended by all the most senior members of the royal family, which means Prince Harry and Meghan will reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, for the first time since their big move. The Queen has told everyone to support Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision; The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah tweeted that Queen Elizabeth “has urged the royal family not to obstruct Harry and Meghan’s aspirations for a new life, while negotiations continue over their deal to step down from royal life. The Queen has said: ‘If that’s what they want, if they want to go, we must let them go.'”

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie will likely stay at Frogmore Cottage during their trip, so hopefully they didn’t entirely empty out the Windsor residence just yet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading back to their Vancouver Island residence after completing this final round of royal duties, but there’s a big chance they’ll be back in the U.K. again soon—Princess Beatrice is getting married on May 29, and surely they’ll want to be there for the festivities.