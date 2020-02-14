A Cannabis Connoisseur’s Guide to Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is one of our great experiential holidays where expressions of love are limitless. Mingling together classic gifts with a fun and unique activity, dinner or all of the above is the ideal way to show your special person how much you care.

Need some potent gift ideas for the very special cannabis connoisseur in your life? Cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles, infused skin care products and THC personal lubricants make the perfect presents.

Flowers are for everybody this Valentine’s Day! All the ladies and gentlemen will be thrilled to receive a sampler of beautiful cannabis flower strains that don’t come with the pesky withering-and-dying part of traditional floral fare. Pick a strain (or two) that your partner and you can use together to enhance the day. Calming indica strains would be perfect for shaking off stress to get you in the mood to enjoy the evening. Fruity strains, such as Headband, are ideal for the active-minded couples out there whose romantic day includes enjoying the outdoors. If your plans have you dancing late into the night, make sure to look for Diesel strains and other sativa-heavy varieties. And, of course, all of these strains will help stimulate your appetite and have you looking forward to making your way to dessert.

And speaking of dessert, I have three words: chocolate, chocolate chocolate. There are many great infused chocolates out there to satisfy any of your specific cocoa cravings: white, dark, cherry cheesecake, crunchy, minty, strawberry, salty, nutty, holy-moly wow! That’s a lot of flavors. Remember, in Massachusetts, all edibles come in standard servings of 5 milligrams THC, so you always know how much you are consuming. A good rule to live by with edibles is “start low, go slow”—allow up to 90 minutes for effects to kick in and really assess how you’re feeling before consuming more.

Who doesn’t love a good massage? Only people with partners who give bad massages! With an infused topical—salves, lotions or massage oils—even the worst back brute will turn into a master masseuse and keep his or her loved one feeling great for hours to come. There are also several fantastic beauty products with both THC and CBD infusions.

Another, sexier option to consider is a cannabis infused personal lubricant. These specially blended oils are designed to stimulate personal areas and enhance sexual pleasure. There are several types and formulations, so be sure to fully understand directions and applications when using these and any cannabis products.

Lastly, diamonds aren’t just a girl’s best friend, they are everybody’s best friend when they are THCA diamonds in terp sauce. This is a preferred type of concentrate for many dab connoisseurs. Creating these products takes a skilled extract specialist’s talents, time and commitment to providing a top-of-the-line experience. It is definitely a step up from flower and other concentrates, and such an indulgence is sure to be remembered.

As always with cannabis, the key to a great experience is consulting with a knowledgeable dispensary guide to help you explore all of the options to better your Valentine’s Day journey.