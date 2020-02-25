Warren Buffett Finally Ditches His $30 Flip Phone For an iPhone

Warren Buffett’s investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, owns 5.5 percent of Apple, but the 89-year-old investor himself has famously rejected using iPhones, or, for that matter, any smartphones, and is perfectly happy with his $30 Samsung flip phone.

Until very recently. In a new interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Buffett revealed that he had finally parted ways with flip phones and started using Apple’s latest iPhone 11.

“My flip phone is permanently gone,” he told CNBC’s Becky Quick.

“You’re looking at an 89-year-old guy who’s barely beginning to get with it,” the humble billionaire added, speaking about his new tech toy. “I don’t use all its facilities like most people. Most people live their lives around it. I only use it as a phone.”

In fact, Buffett owns several smartphones, most of them gifts, including one from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has offered to fly to Omaha in person to help Buffett set up an iPhone.

Berkshire Hathaway became an investor in Apple fairly recently, but has been rapidly piling up its stake in the tech giant since buying the first share. As of the end of 2019, Berkshire owned nearly $72 billion worth of Apple shares. The iPhone maker is currently Berkshire’s second largest holding in the stock market, next only to American Express.

“It’s an incredible company. I should have appreciated it earlier,” Buffett said of the iPhone maker in Monday’s interview.