All of Hollywood’s Major Cancellations & Delays Caused by the Coronavirus

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, first began in late December, the top priority has rightfully been the safety and health of people across the world. But there’s no denying that the virus’ spread is also having a significant toll on global industry. While the fallout being felt in the realm of film and television pales in comparison to the human cost of the coronavirus, it is still reverberating throughout the economic folds of the business.

China, the world’s second-largest box office region, was immediately hit by the full effect of the coronavirus as the majority of the nation’s 70,000 movie theaters remain closed. This ripple effect has made its way to Hollywood, which is now undergoing massive shifts in response to the pandemic. The financial ramifications will only compound as the virus spreads.

To track the impact, here are the most significant developments in the entertainment industry related to the coronavirus.

Upcoming Movies

Chinese movie theaters remain closed: China’s late January Lunar New Year holiday box office corridor was completely wiped out by the coronavirus, leading to massive financial losses. As theaters remain closed, local distributors have cancelled or postponed the releases of dozens of films. Some Middle Kingdom studios have even opted to premiere blockbusters online, such as Lost in Russia and Enter the Fat Dragon. This also impacted January imports such as Jojo Rabbit and 1917.

Disney’s Mulan: Mulan was intended to debut globally on March 27, but in early February outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that its Chinese release would likely be postponed. Now, there are concerns that Mulan won’t be receive a release in China at all.

No Time to Die: Last month, MGM announced that the upcoming James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die would no longer move forward with its Chinese premiere and promotional tour. On March 4, the studio announced that the film’s global release date had been delayed seven months until November. No Time to Die was the first major blockbuster to shift its domestic release due to coronavirus concerns.

Sonic the Hedgehog: In late February, Paramount Pictures officially delayed the Chinese release of Sonic the Hedgehog for a date to be named later.

Peter Rabbit 2: On March 10, Sony announced that it was delaying the global rollout for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway to August.

A Quiet Place Part II: On March 12, Paramount Pictures and director John Krasinski publicly decided to delay the global release of the highly-anticipated horror sequel.

Fast & Furious 9: In another sign of the coronavirus’ impact on Hollywood, Universal delayed its blockbuster F9 from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021.

Film Festivals and Events

SXSW: On March 6, the 2020 South by Southwest Festival was officially cancelled after the city of Austin, Texas, declared a state of disaster. Prior to the cancellation, a slew of major companies including Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, WarnerMedia and TikTok had pulled out of SXSW.

Coachella: On March 10, it was reported that Coachella, one of America’s largest annual music festivals, would be postponed. Originally scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19, the festival will now take place October 9-11 and October 16-18.

Electronics Entertainment Expo: E3, the biggest yearly video game trade show, has been cancelled. The event was scheduled for June 9 to 11. The organization has stressed that the 2021 expo will remain on the schedule.

NBA and MLB: Both major sports organizations have suspended games indefinitely due to health concerns. Prominent NBA players such as the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: On March 12, HBO announced that the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony would be postponed to a future date. The Ceremony was scheduled to be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

Cannes Film Festival: Following the first case of reported coronavirus in Nice, France, the Cannes Film Festival governing body issued a statement on February 28 that the event was still planning to move forward though they were monitoring the situation. On March 10, Variety reported that the festival did not opt for a “buy-back option” on its insurance, meaning that it would not be able to recoup costs if the festival is canceled.

Disney Theme Parks: On January 25, Disney closed its Shanghai Disneyland park and, one day later, its Hong Kong Disneyland park. Combined, the company is estimated to be losing nearly $300 million per quarter due to their closures. They were soon followed by the closure of Japan’s Disney parks.

New York City: On March 12, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that major New York City attractions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Public Library and Carnegie hall would close. In an effort to reduce risk, the city is also limiting gatherings of more than 500 people, which includes events such as Broadway theater and concerts.

Film/TV Production

Live TV: Both Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune are taping without a live studio audience due to coronavirus concerns. The same practice is being adopted by late night TV as NBC’s The Tonight Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s Daily Show and TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will all begin filming without live studio audiences starting on March 16.

Elsewhere across the industry, production has been either delayed or suspended indefinitely on a number of series including CBS’ The Amazing Race and Survivor, Apple’s The Morning Show and Little America, The CW’s Riverdale, Netflix’s Russian Doll and more.

Mission: Impossible 7: In late February, Paramount Pictures halted a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy, “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: While filming Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia, Tom Hanks revealed he and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the coronavirus.