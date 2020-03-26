Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to No Kid Hungry Amid Coronavirus

Academy Award-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is contributing in a big way to help those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. This week, Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization that works to end child hunger in the United States.

COVID-19 has made food insecurity an even bigger issue, and as schools shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, many children have been left without daily lunches they relied on. Jolie’s donation will be used to provide meals for kids from low-income families, so they won’t have to go without food.

No Kid Hungry announced Jolie’s gift in a statement. Jolie said, “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.” No Kid Hungry has already given $2 million to 78 organizations in 30 states thus far.

Jolie isn’t the only celebrity to donate $1 million to aid in coronavirus relief, as earlier this week, Kylie Jenner gifted the same $1 million amount to Los Angeles hospitals.

Many are stepping up to help those in need right now. Last week, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated a total of $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, and Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake have also given money to food banks, to name just a few. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to a number of relief organizations, including Feeding America, Partners in Health, the International Rescue Committee and more.