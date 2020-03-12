Our Favorite Candle Scents to Light at Home This Spring

Sisley Paris Rose
This twist on a classic rose scent incorporates a mixture of lemon, botanical, musk, amber and sandalwood, inspired by Sisley Paris founder Isabelle d'Ornano's rose garden. $70, Nordstrom.
Nest Fragrances Amalfi Lemon & Mint
This luxe three-wick candle exudes an aroma of lemon, orange bergamot and mint—and it's way less expensive than a trip to a European island. $68, Nest Fragrances.
Soho Home Replenish
For those into a citrus scent, try this red mandarin, bitter orange and grapefruit blend, which happens to be used in all the Soho House spas. $58, Soho Home.
Cire Trudon Joséphine La Petite Bougie
This mixture of rose, jasmine, camellia, iris and sandalwood is inspired by Joséphine Bonaparte's 18th century garden. $42, Cire Trudon.
The White Company Spring
This aptly dubbed candle offers a fresh aroma of honeysuckle, rose, jasmine and lilac. $79, The White Company.
Overose Holographic Anthurium
The fruity fragrance is a mix of blackcurrant berries, rose petals and lychee syrup, all encased in a shimmering holographic vessel. $69, Nordstrom.
Apotheke Magnolia Bouquet
It's like a magnolia is blooming right in your home with this votive, with hints of rose, pepper and fruit. $38, Apotheke.
Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles Sultry Rose
Obviously we think rose is great and all, but a twist on the fragrance is always appreciated, like this warmer, spicier scent. $85, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Acqua Di Parma Home Luce Di Coloniale
A warm mix of citrus, orange, lemon, neroli, patchouli and vetiver. $72, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Malin + Goetz Cannabis
Try a more unpredictable fragrance with this cannabis candle, with hints of bergamot, pepper, orange, cannabis accord, magnolia, amber, sandalwood and patchouli. $150, Malin + Goetz.
Kahina x Ulili Taroudant
This candle collab is inspired by the Berber women in Morocco; the all-natural votive contains neroli, laurel, basil and rosemary. $69, Kahina.
Carrière Frères La Rose Aime la Menthe
The combination of damascus rose and spearmint is a distinctly spring scent, and we love the pale pink vessel. $59, Carrière Frères.
Moroccanoil Candle
If you're looking to get a step ahead of spring, try Moroccanoil's signature scent, inspired by the Mediterranean. $56, Moroccanoil.
Lafco French Lilac
Not only do we love this lilac, heliotrope, muguet and hyacinth aroma, but we're also very into the chic glass jar. $65, Lafco.
Urban Apothecary London Oudh Geranium
Oudh is mixed with geranium, amber, vetiver, patchouli and praline for those who prefer a woodsier vibe. $49, Cie Luxe.
Parachute Dusk
Try lighting this votive with jasmine, patchouli, saffron, ebony wood and lily of the valley for a warmer atmosphere. $49, Parachute.
Cander Paris Our Youth
Go for a more unexpected fragrance with this amber, geranium and vanilla votive. $89, Cander Paris.
House of Intuition Rebirth
Spring is a time for renewal and rebirth, so we love the idea of this pretty blue candle that's meant for just that. $18, House of Intuition.
Byredo Fleur Fantome
You can't go wrong with Byredo, and we love this mixture of lemon leaves, rhubarb, tulip, violet and suede. $85, Byredo.
P. F. Candle Co. Sunbloom
The wildflowers, lily, yarrow and tonka bean combination is reminiscent of the beginning of spring. $20, P. F. Candle Co.
After a seemingly endless winter, spring is finally on the horizon. In celebration of the upcoming season, why not start lighting a fresh new candle to get your home ready for warmer months? And don’t worry if you’re sick of the same old boring floral that’s permeating every store you’ve walked into for the past few weeks—flowery scents don’t have to be dull, and we’ve done the hard work for you. Scroll through to see our favorite luxury candle scents to kick off spring.