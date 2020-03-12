Our Favorite Candle Scents to Light at Home This Spring

Spring is a time for renewal and rebirth, so we love the idea of this pretty blue candle that's meant for just that. $18, House of Intuition.

Not only do we love this lilac, heliotrope, muguet and hyacinth aroma, but we're also very into the chic glass jar. $65, Lafco.

Obviously we think rose is great and all, but a twist on the fragrance is always appreciated, like this warmer, spicier scent. $85, Saks Fifth Avenue.

For those into a citrus scent, try this red mandarin, bitter orange and grapefruit blend, which happens to be used in all the Soho House spas. $58, Soho Home.

















After a seemingly endless winter, spring is finally on the horizon. In celebration of the upcoming season, why not start lighting a fresh new candle to get your home ready for warmer months? And don’t worry if you’re sick of the same old boring floral that’s permeating every store you’ve walked into for the past few weeks—flowery scents don’t have to be dull, and we’ve done the hard work for you. Scroll through to see our favorite luxury candle scents to kick off spring.