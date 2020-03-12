Observer Observer Logo

Our Favorite Candle Scents to Light at Home This Spring

By
It's time to get ready for spring with these chic seasonal scented candles.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Sisley Paris Rose

This twist on a classic rose scent incorporates a mixture of lemon, botanical, musk, amber and sandalwood, inspired by Sisley Paris founder Isabelle d'Ornano's rose garden. $70, Nordstrom.

Nest Fragrances Amalfi Lemon & Mint

This luxe three-wick candle exudes an aroma of lemon, orange bergamot and mint—and it's way less expensive than a trip to a European island. $68, Nest Fragrances.

Soho Home Replenish

For those into a citrus scent, try this red mandarin, bitter orange and grapefruit blend, which happens to be used in all the Soho House spas. $58, Soho Home.

Cire Trudon Joséphine La Petite Bougie

This mixture of rose, jasmine, camellia, iris and sandalwood is inspired by Joséphine Bonaparte's 18th century garden. $42, Cire Trudon.

The White Company Spring

This aptly dubbed candle offers a fresh aroma of honeysuckle, rose, jasmine and lilac. $79, The White Company.

Overose Holographic Anthurium

The fruity fragrance is a mix of blackcurrant berries, rose petals and lychee syrup, all encased in a shimmering holographic vessel. $69, Nordstrom.

Apotheke Magnolia Bouquet

It's like a magnolia is blooming right in your home with this votive, with hints of rose, pepper and fruit. $38, Apotheke.

Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles Sultry Rose

Obviously we think rose is great and all, but a twist on the fragrance is always appreciated, like this warmer, spicier scent. $85, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Acqua Di Parma Home Luce Di Coloniale

A warm mix of citrus, orange, lemon, neroli, patchouli and vetiver. $72, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Malin + Goetz Cannabis

Try a more unpredictable fragrance with this cannabis candle, with hints of bergamot, pepper, orange, cannabis accord, magnolia, amber, sandalwood and patchouli. $150, Malin + Goetz.

Kahina x Ulili Taroudant

This candle collab is inspired by the Berber women in Morocco; the all-natural votive contains neroli, laurel, basil and rosemary. $69, Kahina.

Carrière Frères La Rose Aime la Menthe

The combination of damascus rose and spearmint is a distinctly spring scent, and we love the pale pink vessel. $59, Carrière Frères.

Moroccanoil Candle

If you're looking to get a step ahead of spring, try Moroccanoil's signature scent, inspired by the Mediterranean. $56, Moroccanoil.

Lafco French Lilac

Not only do we love this lilac, heliotrope, muguet and hyacinth aroma, but we're also very into the chic glass jar. $65, Lafco.

Urban Apothecary London Oudh Geranium

Oudh is mixed with geranium, amber, vetiver, patchouli and praline for those who prefer a woodsier vibe. $49, Cie Luxe.

Parachute Dusk

Try lighting this votive with jasmine, patchouli, saffron, ebony wood and lily of the valley for a warmer atmosphere. $49, Parachute.

Cander Paris Our Youth

Go for a more unexpected fragrance with this amber, geranium and vanilla votive. $89, Cander Paris.

House of Intuition Rebirth

Spring is a time for renewal and rebirth, so we love the idea of this pretty blue candle that's meant for just that. $18, House of Intuition.

Byredo Fleur Fantome

You can't go wrong with Byredo, and we love this mixture of lemon leaves, rhubarb, tulip, violet and suede. $85, Byredo.

P. F. Candle Co. Sunbloom

The wildflowers, lily, yarrow and tonka bean combination is reminiscent of the beginning of spring. $20, P. F. Candle Co.

After a seemingly endless winter, spring is finally on the horizon. In celebration of the upcoming season, why not start lighting a fresh new candle to get your home ready for warmer months? And don’t worry if you’re sick of the same old boring floral that’s permeating every store you’ve walked into for the past few weeks—flowery scents don’t have to be dull, and we’ve done the hard work for you. Scroll through to see our favorite luxury candle scents to kick off spring.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Home Design, slideshow, Home Decor, Candles, NEST Fragrances, Scented Candles, fragrance, Soho Home

