Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and people around the world grapple with how to handle the health crisis, many are being affected in terms of obtaining basic needs and supplies. COVID-19 has greatly enhanced the issue of food insecurity, and this week, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced a major donation to two hunger relief organizations.

Lively and Reynolds are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada; the two organizations operate networks of food banks within the United States and Canada, respectively.

SEE ALSO: Queen Elizabeth’s Trip to Windsor Wasn’t Because of Coronavirus

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help,” Lively wrote on Instagram. Also, in that vein—here are the links to donate to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

The couple added a bit of humor into their posts, as Lively joked, “Now can someone just tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

Many others are donating to Feeding America as well, including Stephen and Ayesha Curry and Justin Timberlake. Donatella Versace and her daughter, Allegra Versace Back, donated € 200,000 to the ICU at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. Many athletes, including Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Kevin Love are also supporting the workers at the arenas where they played, as now that the seasons are postponed and canceled, the arena staff won’t get paid. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already promised at least $105 million to help the global effort response to coronavirus.

For those unable to monetarily support efforts to aid those impacted by the crisis, there are still ways to help. As Lively noted, “Communities are stepping up—shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”