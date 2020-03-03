Coronavirus Outbreak Could Force Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Out of China Entirely

The coronavirus outbreak has wrought havoc on Disney’s bottom line, particularly in China. The Magic Kingdom is estimated to be losing a combined $280 million per quarter due to the closures of its Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks. Now, its live-action Mulan remake may be pulled from the Middle Kingdom as the country’s 70,000 movie theaters largely remain closed.

While a delay of its Chinese premiere date (March 27) was expected, The Independent is now reporting that a complete removal from the release schedule is possible. Disney president of production Sean Bailey said the company is “looking at [the situation] day by day.” With a reported $200 million budget, Mulan marks Disney’s most expensive live-action remake. Losing China, the second biggest box office region in the world ($9.2 billion in 2019), hurts no matter how you slice it.

Hollywood films with predominantly Asian casts such as Crazy Rich Asians ($1.65 million) and The Farewell ($600,000) have generally not fared well in China, where a host of homegrown blockbusters have made Asian casts the norm. Disney’s recent re-imaginings of animated classics have also not caught on in China to the degree that they have here in North America; 2017’s Beauty and the Beast totaled $84 million while last year’s Aladdin collected jut $54 million. The Lion King, however, posted a solid $120 million.

Yet while Disney is well aware of the region’s box office history, no one would have been surprised if Mulan (which was tested with Chinese audiences) threatened the $100 million mark. The Chinese market represents a massive potential upside for every blockbuster, and eliminating it from the financial equation has a ripple effect on a film’s prospects.

Without the Middle Kingdom, more pressure is put on Mulan‘s domestic box office performance. Fortunately, Disney has a far better track record in this lane. Alice in Wonderland ($334 million), The Jungle Book ($364 million), Beauty and the Beast ($504 million), Aladdin ($355 million) and The Lion King ($544 million) have all erupted at North American cinemas. Mulan will need to follow suit to appease Disney’s concerns.

The global box office could see losses that approach $4 billion by the end of March, per Deadline. Coronavirus, or COVID-19, has now killed more than 2,800 people around the world, and more than 82,000 people have been infected.