Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Buy Regal $8.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus scooped up a rather regal new home in Los Angeles. Kruger and Reedus, who began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018, recently purchased a castle-like Hollywood Hills home that dates back to the 1920s.

Kruger and Reedus doled out $8.5 million for the estate in an all-cash transaction, reports Variety. The sellers took a significant loss on the 7,732-square-foot property, as they paid $11.95 million for the house in late 2018.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features an “Old Hollywood” exterior, with lots of fairy tale-like towers.

Inside, there’s a step-down living room with a modern fireplace and white shelving. It’s adjacent to a separate dining space with French doors that open to a balcony.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, white lacquer cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and a big center island, plus a breakfast nook.

The master suite is located upstairs, with a sitting area and a private terrace. The bathroom is fitted with a double marble vanity and a freestanding soaking tub, plus a large glass-enclosed shower. The walk-in closet has a plethora of built-ins.

Downstairs, there’s another living area, plus a kitchenette with plenty of of wine storage. There’s also an at-home gym and a recording studio.

Outside, there’s an oval swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and al fresco dining spots.

The listing notes that the home has a “full array of eclectic modern furniture,” plus a photography collection and thousands of new books, bedding, a turntable and more, but it’s not clear if Kruger and Reedus chose to keep all these amenities.

It appears that this is Kruger and Reedus’ first joint home purchase on the West Coast, though they have bought other homes together. Two years ago, they paid $11.75 million for a West Village townhouse in New York, though both Kruger and Reedus also own separate apartments downtown in Manhattan (she in Tribeca, he in Little Italy). Reedus still maintains two properties in upstate New York, plus an estate in Georgia.