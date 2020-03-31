Ellen Pompeo’s Former Hamptons Getaway Is Now a Pricey Rental

The house is listed for $50,000 for the month of July, or $60,000 for August through Labor Day.

Pompeo entirely renovated the home after purchasing it several years ago.

Ellen Pompeo's former Sag Harbor home is now on the market as a summer rental. Scroll through to see inside.











A mere two months after purchasing Ellen Pompeo’s Sag Harbor home for $3 million, the new owners are listing the eight-acre property as a pricey rental.

The custom-built, 2,400-square-foot Hamptons farmhouse is now offered as a summer rental, with a hefty $50,000 price tag for the month of July. It’s an even more expensive $60,000 a month to stay in the home from August through Labor Day.

The three-level home has a great room with a fireplace and double-height ceiling. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, marble countertops and breakfast bar counter seating, with an adjacent dining nook.

A screened-in, enclosed living area with a vaulted ceiling is fitted with a large dining table, fireplace and plenty of seating, per the listing held by Corcoran broker Kial Ramirez.

There’s a grey-paneled media room as well as a den. A master suite on the main floor has a living room, bathroom and a private staircase that leads to a spare guest room.

Outside, there’s a heated gunite pool.

Pompeo threw in the furniture when she sold the home, as the house is now offered as a fully-furnished rental, with the very same decor as when the Grey’s Anatomy star lived there.

Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, paid $925,000 for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom Hamptons home back in 2011, and embarked on a major renovation. She eventually listed the beach retreat for $3.8 million in August 2017, but she didn’t have the easiest time finding someone to take the home off her hands. The house was on and off the market for the next few years, at steadily decreasing prices, before the actress finally sold the home to the current owners in January this year.