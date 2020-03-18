Halsey Sold Her Modern Hollywood Hills Home for $2.38 Million

Grammy-nominated musician Halsey has located a buyer for her modern Hollywood Hills abode. Halsey purchased the four-bedroom, three-bathroom Beachwood Canyon home for $2.23 million back in March 2017, but decided it was time for a change last November, when she listed the property for nearly $2.6 million.

She wasn’t able to find an interested buyer at that price, and lowered the ask to just under $2.39 million in February. That did the trick, as it went into contract shortly thereafter, though the final sales price is a touch lower, at almost $2.38 million.

The house is configured with an open floor plan, and there are walls of glass, concrete flooring and wood-beamed ceilings throughout.

A double-height entry leads into the 2,490-square-foot residence. The step-down living room contains a fireplace, and there’s a wet bar in the dining room.

The kitchen is equipped with an L-shaped island and grey countertops, with breakfast bar seating and built-in storage, plus wood cabinetry.

Halsey added a few custom touched during her ownership, per the Los Angeles Times, including removing a wall of wood in the master suite and adding lots of sparkly string lights. The sleek, modern bathroom is fitted with a wood-accented vanity and an open built-in tub.

Outside, there is an infinity pool and a spa, as well as multiple seating and entertaining nooks.

Halsey already has her Los Angeles home situation figured out, as she scooped up a 2,226-square-foot midcentury home in Sherman Oaks last year. She doled out $2.4 million for the four-bedroom, single-story pad, which is located right off of Mulholland Drive.