Jack Welch, Former General Electric CEO Turned Management Guru, Dies at 84

Jack Welch, former CEO and chairman of General Electric (GE) who became an internationally accoladed management guru and best-selling author, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home. He was 84.

The cause of death was renal failure, his wife, Suzy Welch, said on Monday. He passed away surrounded by his family and beloved dogs.

The son of a railroad conductor in Massachusetts, Welch joined GE in 1960 as a junior chemical engineer and quickly worked his way up the corporate ladder. In 1981, after overseeing the GE’s various divisions in multiple key executive roles, Welch was named the conglomerate’s CEO.

Under his 20-year reign, GE’s revenue jumped nearly fivefold to $130 billion when he retired in 2001. The company’s market value grew from $12 billion in 1981 to more than $410 billion in 2001, making it the world’s most valuable company second only to Microsoft at the time.

Welch was named by Fortune magazine as “Manager of the Century” in 1999. The following year, GE was named by The Financial Times as “The World’s Most Respected Company.”

This story is developing.