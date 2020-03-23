James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet Are Postponing Their Summer Wedding Amid Coronavirus

Another big wedding is now postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton, and his fiancée, Alizee Thevenet, were planning on tying the knot with a big society wedding this summer, but with the government regulations and recommendations regarding social gatherings due to COVID-19, the couple is delaying their nuptials.

Middleton proposed to his French fiancée last year, and announced the big news to his Instagram followers in October. They were reportedly planning a wedding that would take place around July.

Alas, the Daily Mail reports that “Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer,” and as such, Middleton and Thevenet are postponing their nuptials, as they are adhering to government advice to avoid non-essential social interactions. It’s definitely the right move in the current climate.

“They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able—and happy—to attend,” per Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden.

Middleton and Thevenet met in summer 2018, when Middleton’s beloved pup, Ella, approached Thevenet in the private South Kensington Club. They began dating shortly thereafter, and she met the whole family in the following months. The duo vacationed in St. Barths with Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews (Kate Middleton and Prince William missed out on the lavish getaway), and they attended Lady Gabriella Windsor’s royal Windsor Castle wedding together last year.

Middleton and Thevenet are among many couples who have put off wedding celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including members of the royal family. Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were supposed to tie the knot on May 29, with a reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens. The Palace recently announced that the garden party is now canceled, and that the couple is reassessing their current arrangements and considering a much smaller, private marriage ceremony with just a few friends and family.