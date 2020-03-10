Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: New Accessories for Your Next Journey

By
Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Inka Lunch Kit

Bringing your own food on travel days is always a good idea in theory, but the execution ends up being trickier. This set makes it easier; it comes with a vegan leather, waterproof bag that neatly holds the included food containers, napkins, silverware and even a little sauce pot. $245, Inka.

Osea Clarifying Travel Kit

The clean beauty brand's four-piece travel set is particularly good for those who deal with regular breakouts. It includes a sea minerals mist, ocean cleansing mudd, corrective complex and blemish balm, to help you with any breakouts. $54, Osea.

Nails Inc. Need a Wake Up Call Under Eye Roller

This cooling jade under eye roller will give you a little brightening refresh to combat dark circles and tired skin. $15, Nails Inc.

M-61 Power Cleansing Cloths

Face cleansing wipes are a good quick beauty fix, and these have glycolic and salicylic acid, plus tea tree and vitamin B5 to soothe and replenish. $24, Blue Mercury.

Corkcicle Dragonfly Canteen

Staying hydrated is always important while traveling, and it's optimal to bring a sustainable water bottle. This one in particular works for cold or hot drinks. $39.95, Corkcicle.

Reebok Zig Kinetica Sneakers

Those going on any kind of wellness or fitness getaway (or those of us who are in constant need of any kind of supportive shoes) will be especially into the athletic brand's latest sneaker drop, with mesh and cushioning designs for extra comfort and stability. $129, Reebok.

The Nue Co. Defense Drops

These all-natural drops help boost your immune system and relieve stress. $55, The Nue Co.

Lano Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment Balm & Tint

We're big fans of Lano, and the all-natural beauty brand's latest launch doesn't disappoint. The shimmery rose-colored balm works for your chapped lips and to give your cheeks a little shine. $16.95, Ulta.

Lou and Grey Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants

You won't want to ever change out of these über comfy sweats. $69.50, Lou and Grey.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Spring is just around the corner, and we’re counting down the days until the warmer weather finally arrives. In the meantime, we’re daydreaming about our next getaway. From Reebok’s latest sneakers and Lano’s new rose gold balm to all-natural immune system-boosting drops and a cooling jade eye roller, these are the travel pieces we love right now.

