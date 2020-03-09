Observer Observer Logo

John F. Kennedy’s Former Georgetown Home Is Now Listed for $4.68 Million

By
John F. Kennedy's former Georgetown home is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
A formal foyer leads into the home.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The eat-in kitchen has a center island and breakfast bar seating.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
As well as white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The living room salon on the main floor.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The library has a fireplace.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Plus paneled walls and built-in shelving.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
One of three bedrooms.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The master suite.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
It has a fireplace.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The rooftop terrace.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
There's also a dining terrace.
Courtesy Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
A Washington, D.C. residence that President John F. Kennedy once called home is now on the sales market. The 4,659-square-foot red brick abode is located in the Georgetown neighborhood, and is currently listed for a touch under $4.68 million.

The late POTUS reportedly resided in the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, from 1949 to 1951.

The home was originally constructed around 1800, per the listing held by TTR Sotheby’s International Realty broker Christie-Anne Weiss. It was extensively renovated by architect Richard Foster as well as builder Tom Glass.

The home last changed hands in 2008, when it sold for $4.2 million.

John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy lived in  the home with his sister, Eunice. Getty Images

A foyer with marble floors and a large staircase leads into the home. There are hardwood floors throughout, with a formal dining room and living room on the first level. There’s also a wood-paneled library with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a center island with breakfast bar seating.

The master suite features its own marble-framed fireplace, plus a bathroom with a double vanity, built-in tub and separate shower.

There are two different outdoor spaces, with a big patio off the dining room as well as a large rooftop terrace.

John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy first met at this townhouse.

John F. Kennedy met his future wife, Jackie Kennedy, at a nearby home in Georgetown. Keystone/Getty Images

JFK lived in a few different homes in the area during his lifetime, and had a connection to many others. He first met his future wife, Jacqueline Bouvier, at a dinner party held by Charles W. Bartlett and his wife, Martha, at a nearby Georgetown townhouse in 1951. That home popped up for sale two years ago, and went into contract at its $1.73 million asking price after just one day on the market.

