Julia Roberts Paid $8.3 Million for a Victorian Home in San Francisco

Academy Award-winner Julia Roberts made a big purchase in the Bay Area. The actress scooped up a five-story San Francisco home, doling out $8.3 million for the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence.

Roberts used a trust to complete the transaction for the Victorian Revival-style abode, per the Los Angeles Times. The 6,245-square-foot home dates back to 1908, and was designed by architect Sylvain Schnaittacher. It was later remodeled by John Wheatman.

The light-filled entry foyer features leaded windows, and there are hardwood floors throughout.

The custom kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, a wet bar and a wine fridge, as well as marble countertops, a center island, bar seating and a separate breakfast area. There are cheerful green accents, including the cabinetry and banquette by the dining enclave.

There’s also a separate formal dining room with white paneling, coffered ceilings and a decorative fireplace, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Caroline Kahn Werboff.

The living room contains a fireplace and built-in shelving, and there’s another marble fireplace in an extra family room.

The master suite is on the third floor, with a skylight, dressing area, walk-in closet and a walk-out slate balcony. The remodeled bathroom is fitted with split vanities, a tub and shower.

There’s a room with a drop-down screen and projector on the lower level, plus a 1,000-bottle wine cellar. The home also offers outside space, with a rear patio and garden.

Aside from their new San Francisco acquisition, Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, also maintain a rather large real estate elsewhere in California. The couple owns no less than three properties in Malibu, though they do rent one of them out, as well as a New York apartment.