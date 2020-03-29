Observer Observer Logo

Kristin Davis Sold Her Longtime Brentwood Home for $2.45 Million

By
Kristin Davis sold her longtime Brentwood home. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
She bought the home over 20 years ago.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
She sold the home for $2.45 million.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
There are wood beamed ceilings.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
Advertisement
The kitchen contains a center island and breakfast bar seating.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
Glass doors lead to the wraparound deck.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
The home spans just over 4,000 square feet.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
Advertisement
The master suite.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
The master close features walnut built-ins.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
Advertisement
There's an eight-seat movie theater.
Courtesy Adam Latham/Compass
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Actress Kristin Davis is finally packing it up at her longtime Brentwood home. The former Sex and the City star has been trying to find a buyer for the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode for nearly a year, and now she’s sold the 0.46-acre property for $2.45 million.

It’s definitely a discount from the $3.3 million Davis was hoping for when she originally listed the 4,043-square-foot residence for sale in April 2019, but it is a serious profit from the $690,000 she spent purchasing the three-story home way back in 1998.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Are Considering Building a $3.5 Million Cotswolds Retreat

The main entertaining areas are open and airy, with wood beamed ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, a center island and breakfast bar seating. Glass doors open out to the wraparound decks.

kristin davis sells brentwood home

Kristin Davis sold her longtime Brentwood home. John Lamparski/Getty Images

The master suite contains a built-in wood bed frame, and the closet has built-in walnut cabinetry. The bathroom is equipped with double sinks, a glass-enclosed shower and a separate built-in tub by a window. There’s space in the master for what could be an exercise room, yoga studio, study or nursery, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Mimi McCormick and Maureen McCormick.

There’s also a guest house, with an open living and dining area, plus a smaller kitchen with counter seating, and a decorative fireplace. Elsewhere in the home, there’s an eight-seat screening room.

Davis already found her next West Coast residence, and it’s definitely an upgrade. Two years ago, the actress doled out $5.29 million for a five-bedroom, 6,541-square-foot home, located right nearby in Brentwood.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Sex and the City, Los Angeles real estate, Los Angeles, Compass

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page