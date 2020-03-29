Kristin Davis Sold Her Longtime Brentwood Home for $2.45 Million











Actress Kristin Davis is finally packing it up at her longtime Brentwood home. The former Sex and the City star has been trying to find a buyer for the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode for nearly a year, and now she’s sold the 0.46-acre property for $2.45 million.

It’s definitely a discount from the $3.3 million Davis was hoping for when she originally listed the 4,043-square-foot residence for sale in April 2019, but it is a serious profit from the $690,000 she spent purchasing the three-story home way back in 1998.

The main entertaining areas are open and airy, with wood beamed ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, a center island and breakfast bar seating. Glass doors open out to the wraparound decks.

The master suite contains a built-in wood bed frame, and the closet has built-in walnut cabinetry. The bathroom is equipped with double sinks, a glass-enclosed shower and a separate built-in tub by a window. There’s space in the master for what could be an exercise room, yoga studio, study or nursery, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Mimi McCormick and Maureen McCormick.

There’s also a guest house, with an open living and dining area, plus a smaller kitchen with counter seating, and a decorative fireplace. Elsewhere in the home, there’s an eight-seat screening room.

Davis already found her next West Coast residence, and it’s definitely an upgrade. Two years ago, the actress doled out $5.29 million for a five-bedroom, 6,541-square-foot home, located right nearby in Brentwood.