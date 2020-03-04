Kendall and Kylie Jenner Started Spring Break Early With a $10,000 a Night Bahamas Trip

Kylie Jenner took her friends on an über extravagant Bahamas trip. Scroll through to see inside the palatial villa where they vacationed.







Lip Kit mogul Kylie Jenner does not hold back when it comes to extravagant vacations, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality went all out with her recent Bahamas getaway. Kylie got a head start on spring break trips with a girls-only jaunt to Harbour Island. She jetted to the Caribbean locale with her daughter, Stormi, and brought pals including Anastasia Karanikolaou and Amber Asaly. Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, seems to have met up with the group a little later, with a surplus of Instagram photos from all parties involved.

The group took a private jet to the isle, and stayed at the brand-new Villa Rosalita, a palatial six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom retreat right on the water. If you’re interested in trying to emulate the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire, you can try and book the place on Airbnb—that is, if you have $10,000 a night to spare.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Are Considering a Malibu Mansion With a Celebrity Pedigree

Kardashian encyclopedia E! News confirmed the group spent their vacation at Villa Rosalita, and that they stayed on the property and “had everything brought to them…The house was pre-stocked for their arrival.” To be fair, we can see why they wouldn’t want to leave the picturesque estate.

The main house features carved wood details and ocean views from every room, as well as original artwork on the walls. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliance and a large wood-topped center island.

There’s a covered veranda on the upper floor with a lounge and al fresco dining set-up, as well as an indoor lounge with vaulted ceilings and an eating area. The backyard contains a huge pool and a covered pavilion with loungers, sun beds and a grill, plus a dining pavilion with a bar.

The group took more photoshoots than we could possibly detail while at the home, and also spent a day floating around on a yacht, a special occasion for which Kylie and Stormi donned matching Dior ensembles. Kylie and Kendall also had a coordinating bikini moment, because #content.

Kylie, Kendall and the rest of the vacation crew is back home now, but they seem to have taken enough photos to fill everyone’s Instagram feeds for the next millennia. But it’s not like they’ll be staying put for long—Kylie’s probably already planning her next getaway, though we wonder if she’ll ever be able to top last summer’s insanely lavish trip, when she took friends and family on a $250 million yacht around Europe to celebrate her birthday.