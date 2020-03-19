What Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Working on While Self-Quarantining

In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, in which the host is filming dispatches from his own house to be shared with millions of other house-bound viewers, the writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda made an appearance to share insights into how his family has been coping with the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Miranda said that he isn’t getting any of his own work done at the moment, but that he’s been learning how to effectively homeschool his two sons.

At one point, Miranda held up a drawing that was done by one of his sons of a pigeon, and the drawing bears an extremely distinct resemblance to the ones made famous by Mo Willems, an educational illustrator who’s been hosting lunchtime doodling lessons on YouTube on behalf of the Kennedy Center in the midst of the pandemic.

Miranda also spoke to the ways in which coronavirus is changing the industry that’s closest to his heart. “In my particular bubble of the world are Broadway performers, and actors and theater companies and people behind the scenes at theater companies all over the world who can’t make a living because we make our living where people gather,” Miranda said. He went on to plug the Broadway Cares Emergency Assistance Fund, which is seeking to raise $1 million in order to help precariously employed entertainment professionals handle unexpected, coronavirus-induced expenses.

Another interesting element of the segment was seeing how Fallon and Miranda are both adapting to a reality that finds them constantly at home, a phenomenon that’s certainly having an effect on professionals all over the world who now find themselves saddled with constant childcare. The two stars bonded over the Mo Willems illustration class, which they both had been tuning in for in order to distract and entertain their kids. “My kids’ doodles are legit good after following along with him,” Miranda joked.