Lindsey Vonn Already Found a Buyer for Her Sherman Oaks Home

It didn’t take long for retired ski champion Lindsey Vonn to find a buyer for her Sherman Oaks home. The Olympic gold medalist listed her five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode for sale with a nearly $3 million price tag attached on March 10, and it took just 10 days for the house to go into contract.

Vonn purchased the 4,046-square-foot Los Angeles residence for $2.6 million in August 2017. The home features wide plank oak flooring, high ceilings and exposed wood accents throughout.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Viking appliances, wine storage, a pantry area and new quartz countertops, with dark wood cabinetry and a big center island with breakfast bar seating.

The living and dining rooms are divided by a ceiling-high brick-encased fireplace, and there are clerestory windows showcasing the backyard. There’s also a media room with built-in shelving by the kitchen, plus another living room with a wood-framed fireplace.

The master suite is located upstairs, with a fireplace and a private balcony. There’s a custom walk-in closet, as well as a bathroom with two separate vanities, a built-in tub and a shower.

Outside, there’s a pool, outdoor kitchen, day bed and a fire pit, plus a home theater.

Vonn, who is engaged to New Jersey Devils hockey player P.K. Subban, previously owned a house in Beverly Grove, which she sold for $3.65 million in 2018. Now that she and Subban have relocated to the East Coast, it seems she’s getting rid of the rest of her real estate portfolio, as she has also listed her Vail, Colorado ski retreat for sale.