Observer Observer Logo

Mark Ronson Sold His Los Feliz Home for $4.78 Million

By
Mark Ronson found a buyer for his Los Feliz home. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
He bought the home for $4.3 million in 2016.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
He recently showed the house off in a glossy magazine spread.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
He sold the home for $4.78 million.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
There's a fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
The yellow chairs were once in the lobby of the San Remo apartment building in New York.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
There's a separate breakfast nook.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Ronson combined two bedrooms and two bathrooms to form one palatial master suite.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
It's all sapphire blue.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
The master bath.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
The covered outdoor living area.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
The cozy den features green silk wallpaper.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
There are built-in bookshelves throughout.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Spot the trophies.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Glass doors lead to the backyard.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
There's a pool and spa.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
There's also a two-story guest house.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
The bedroom is on the upper level.
Courtesy Hilton & Hyland
Slideshow | List
- / 20

 

Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson is bidding adieu to his Los Feliz home. The musician listed the five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode for $5.4 million in October 2019, but dropped the price to a touch under $5 million in January this year.

The final sales price comes to $4.78 million, which is still a profit from the $4.3 million he paid for the place back in December 2016, as first spotted by the Los Angeles Times.

SEE ALSO: Prince William and Kate Will Homeschool George and Charlotte Amid Coronavirus

Mark Ronson bought the home in 2016. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Spanish revival-style home was designed in the 1930s by architect Williams Asa Hudson, the man behind the famous Beverly Hills Hotel Bungalows.

A large entry leads into the 6,263-square-foot residence. There’s a big living room with a fireplace, and Ronson added furnishings like chairs that were once in the lobby of his family’s former building in New York, the San Remo, as well as a chandelier from Harrod’s, as he told Architectural Digest  last year.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Viking appliances, white cabinetry and marble countertops, with a center island, butler’s pantry and a breakfast nook. There’s also a formal dining room, bedecked with Scalamandre wallpaper.

A den features emerald green silk walls and lacquer ceiling, with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

The master suite is situated on the second floor, with blue suede walls and carpeting. It’s configured with two closets, a living area, dressing room and a fireplace.

Outside, there’s a pool, seating and entertaining spots and a two-story guesthouse.

It’s not clear if the London-born producer and songwriter has purchased another West Coast home just yet, but he does split his time between the U.K., New York and London, so perhaps he’s just still perusing the real estate market.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Los Angeles real estate, Los Angeles, Music

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page