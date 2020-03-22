Mark Ronson Sold His Los Feliz Home for $4.78 Million

The bedroom is on the upper level.

Ronson combined two bedrooms and two bathrooms to form one palatial master suite.

The yellow chairs were once in the lobby of the San Remo apartment building in New York.

He recently showed the house off in a glossy magazine spread.

He bought the home for $4.3 million in 2016.

Mark Ronson found a buyer for his Los Feliz home. Scroll through to see inside.

















Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson is bidding adieu to his Los Feliz home. The musician listed the five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode for $5.4 million in October 2019, but dropped the price to a touch under $5 million in January this year.

The final sales price comes to $4.78 million, which is still a profit from the $4.3 million he paid for the place back in December 2016, as first spotted by the Los Angeles Times.

The Spanish revival-style home was designed in the 1930s by architect Williams Asa Hudson, the man behind the famous Beverly Hills Hotel Bungalows.

A large entry leads into the 6,263-square-foot residence. There’s a big living room with a fireplace, and Ronson added furnishings like chairs that were once in the lobby of his family’s former building in New York, the San Remo, as well as a chandelier from Harrod’s, as he told Architectural Digest last year.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Viking appliances, white cabinetry and marble countertops, with a center island, butler’s pantry and a breakfast nook. There’s also a formal dining room, bedecked with Scalamandre wallpaper.

A den features emerald green silk walls and lacquer ceiling, with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

The master suite is situated on the second floor, with blue suede walls and carpeting. It’s configured with two closets, a living area, dressing room and a fireplace.

Outside, there’s a pool, seating and entertaining spots and a two-story guesthouse.

It’s not clear if the London-born producer and songwriter has purchased another West Coast home just yet, but he does split his time between the U.K., New York and London, so perhaps he’s just still perusing the real estate market.