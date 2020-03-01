Mindy Kaling Paid $9.55 Million for Frank Sinatra’s Custom Malibu Beach Home

Actress, comedian and producer Mindy Kaling just seriously upgraded her real estate portfolio. Kaling scooped up a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Malibu beach retreat, and it comes with a major Hollywood pedigree.

Kaling paid $9.55 million for a two-story Malibu home that was custom-built by none other than Frank and Barbara Sinatra. The legendary duo purchased the property for $3 million in 1990, and promptly razed the existing structure in favor of a larger estate. Barbara held onto the estate after her husband’s death in 1998, but after she passed away in 2017, the home was offered as a $110,000 a month rental.

The 5,824-square-foot home appeared on the sales market last July, with a $12.9 million price tag attached. It was more recently listed for $11.5 million, but Kaling managed to score a significant discount.

The home is right on Broad Beach, and Sinatra would frequently host pals like Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck and Dick Van Dyke at the estate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A private entry courtyard with a lap pool and spa leads into the home. The airy great room is composed of various living areas, including a media room with built-in shelving, a sitting area with a fireplace, a dining enclave and a wet bar, with sliding doors that lead to the patio outside.

The kitchen has a herringbone wood-patterned ceiling and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinetry and a breakfast area, as well as a center island.

The second floor is reached by either the internal elevator or carpeted stairs, with lots of Sinatra memorabilia on the walls. The master suite occupies the entire ocean-facing end of the second level, and has high ceilings and a sitting area with a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves on both sides. The bathroom is fitted with a sauna, jet tub and shower stall, and there are four closets, including a walk-in. French doors lead to a private balcony, with picture-perfect ocean views.

There are multiple guest suites, including an “in-laws suite” with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchenette and laundry room, in addition to a one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite off the courtyard, with a kitchenette and walk-in closet.

Walls of glass on the first level lead outside, where there’s a large patio with a barbecue island and numerous dining and lounging areas.

Kaling previously owned homes on the Sunset Strip and in Beverly Grove, and currently owns a $6.5 million house in Hancock Park. It looks like she’s holding onto that residence for now, and she also maintains a two-bedroom apartment in Nolita.