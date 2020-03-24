Prince William and Kate Relocated to Anmer Hall With George, Charlotte and Louis

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the U.K., the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the latest members of the British royal family to vacate London. Prince William and Kate Middleton recently decamped from their official Kensington Palace residence in London, and moved to their Sandringham estate.

Prince William and Kate have relocated to Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country abode, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reports the Daily Mail. The Cambridges’ home transition comes just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a big change in his COVID-19 policies, as he instituted strict new measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K., and issued a stay-at-home order to British citizens.

Prince William and Kate’s move to Anmer Hall means that there is more room and space for their three children to play outside, per the Daily Mail. It’s also where they’ll be homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as the two eldest Cambridge kids’ school, Thomas’s Battersea, transitioned to remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are particularly fond of Anmer Hall, and lived there full-time until 2017. They still spend most of their children’s school breaks at the Norfolk mansion, and Duchess Kate usually celebrates her birthday with a fête at the property. Kate is an avid advocate of the importance of children spending time outdoors, and the sprawling estate definitely offers more than enough space for all the Cambridges to do so. However, the new isolation measures mean that the royal family will remain separated at their homes, as the Queen and Prince Philip are at Windsor, while Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are at Birkhall, in the Scottish Highlands.

Last Thursday, Prince William and Kate visited medical workers on the front line of the coronavirus fight, as they visited the London Ambulance Service 111 Control Room, and thanked the staff for their work. As Prince William and Kate are the most senior royals that aren’t in at-risk age bracket for coronavirus (Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are both in their nineties, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are both over 70), the Cambridges will be the royal face of the coronavirus crisis, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl. They will “continue to work as long as they can, as safely as they can,” and will “likely continue to put out messages.”