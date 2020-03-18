Princess Beatrice Cancels Buckingham Palace Wedding Reception Due to Coronavirus

The entire royal family is taking precautions and adjusting their schedules and events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Queen Elizabeth has canceled three garden parties and is moving to Windsor Castle a week earlier than planned, and now, her granddaughter is reviewing plans for her upcoming wedding.

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were supposed to tie the knot on May 29, and Queen Elizabeth intended to host a reception for the pair in the Buckingham Palace Gardens. But with COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout the U.K., and new government regulations and precautions going into place, the couple is canceling their planned garden party.

Buckingham Palace released a statement today that said while Beatrice and Edoardo are “very much looking forward to getting married,” they are “equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” and are now reviewing their arrangements.

The pair is being particularly conscious of the government advice regarding to wellbeing of “older family members and large gatherings of people,” and that’s why they’ve canceled the Buckingham Palace fête.

While the garden party is the only part of the wedding that’s officially canceled thus far, it’s looking likely that the intended ceremony might not happen, either. Princess Beatrice was supposed to walk down the aisle in an intimate ceremony at the 150-seat Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, but the couple will now “carefully consider government advice” before deciding if they’ll perhaps have a small, private marriage with just a small group of family and friends.

A number of royal events have already been canceled or postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel and the aforementioned annual garden parties. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have postponed a planned royal tour to Bosnia, Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan. Additional royal schedule changes are expected, including news for the yearly Trooping the Colour celebration.