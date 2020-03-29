This New ‘Rick and Morty’ Samurai Short Film Is Bathed in Blood

Rick and Morty isn’t a television show known for its subtlety or its predictability. Adult Swim has dropped surprise episodes on April Fool’s Day in recent years and trolled its online audience before with similar gags. So when a curious new entry on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel popped up today titled “Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty),” the question wasn’t so much “Why?” as it was “Why not?”

The 6-minute short, produced by Studio Deen rather than the show’s typical team led by creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, is a send-up of classic samurai films directed by the likes of Akira Kurosawa. Studio Deen is well-regarded anime production company known for its work on hundreds of titles, from anime classics like Patlabor and Ranma 1/2 to newer Americanized hits like Netflix’s Neo Yokio. The company has a long tradition of producing action titles which happen to have a lot of swordplay seen in series like Samurai Deeper Kyo, Rurouni Kenshin and the Fate franchise (and many of which have aired on Adult Swim in the past).

For Rick and Morty, a show that has always paid homage to the pop culture that’s preceded it, Studio Deen’s work served as a fun match. Everything in “Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty),” directed by Kaichi Sato, dials back to either action anime or martial arts movies, from the dramatically thumping score to the spraying geysers of blood to the dialogue—all spoken in Japanese. It’s also still emphatically a sci-fi Rick and Morty story, complete with multiple (Ninja) Ricks, the show’s iconic green inter-dimensional portals and a Morty who is more than he appears.

Observer has reached out to Adult Swim for more comment on how the partnership with Studio Deen came together. In the meantime, if you needed a new distraction from your socially isolated reality in the wake of the coronavirus, here it is.