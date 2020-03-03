2020’s Top 5 CBD Products in the UK for Aches and Ailments

We live in our bodies every day, we eat well, we wear moisturizer, we drink 8 glasses of water a day. Why, oh, why, then, does it feel like our bodies are constantly betraying us? Why do our backs ache, why do our feet hurt? Why do we all have carpal tunnel? And why isn’t ibuprofen helping at all?

Unfortunately, the bump and grind of daily life can often take more of a toll on us than we’d like (especially for those of us hunched over a laptop for a good portion of the day), and the result is aches and pains that don’t seem to ever go away. Lucky for us, being alive in the year 2020 means that we are living in the midst of the CBD revolution and THAT means that there’s a quick and easy solution to finding sweet, sweet relief.

Cannabis plants have long been known for their healing qualities, and as a compound of cannabis, CBD products have specifically been noted for their ability to relieve pain. Although it all depends on how you specifically react and engage with the product, CBD is generally a safe and healthy option for dealing with chronic pain. It’s always good to consult with a doctor first before using any new products, but CBD is an accessible and legal product that many are swearing by.

If you’re new to the CBD game and are looking for a good place to start, no need to dread the impending googling. We’ve done the research for you and have compiled a helpful guide of some of the best CBD products in the market that are known for tackling aches and pain.

Our number one pick comes from Canzon, a Luxembourg-based company dominating the European market. Canzon is a trusted provider of all sorts of CBD products, but their 10% CBD oil in particular is ideal for ache and pain relief thanks to its high CBD concentration. The product is combined with MCT coconut oil, is 100% organic, cruelty free, and is made with sustainably farmed hemp from Switzerland, making it a palatable option that’s incredibly easy to consume.

To use, just two drops under the tongue will start you off on the journey to all around relief. It can be taken 2-3 times a day, and your body will adjust to the dosage that works for you.

2. Reakiro Warming Muscle Relief Gel

This product is designed to target specific areas, so it’s meant to be applied only to the part of your body that is being affected by pain. With 0% THC and 500 mg CBD, the gel is also made with vanillyl butyl ether, which creates a heating effect, similar to Icy Hot or Tiger Balm. This is a product perfect for those end of the day shin splints that come with being on your feet all day.

3. PharmaHemp CBD Balm

PharmaHemp has been in the CBD industry since 1965, so it’s safe to say they know what they’re doing. This balm comes in three different strengths, from 1%-3% CBD, so you can find what works best for you depending on your ailment. It’s applied topically so it’s perfect for achy hands and wrists that have spent the day typing and texting. It’s also made with shea butter, cacao seed butter, and coconut oil, so it’s gentle on the skin.

4. KannaSwiss Serum Sports Cream

KannaSwiss uses patented Derma-Release technology in this product to seamlessly penetrate the skin and attack the pain head on. Reviews mention that it’s particularly good for deep tissue problems, and is much less expensive than paying for a full body massage. The rapid penetration of the serum also means that the product isn’t goopy and won’t leave any annoying residue.

5. Blessed CBD Oil

Blessed CBD’s 1000mg oil is strong but does the trick. It gets five star reviews from users struggling with everything from inflammation to arthritis. The company is extremely transparent so you can be sure you are paying the fairest price for the best quality. There is also a 500mg version of the same product for those of you who want to take it easy while getting used to the effects of CBD.

Finding what works best for you and your unique body pain issues can be a long journey, but once you’ve dipped your toe into the world of CBD, you might be surprised to find all the relief you need.