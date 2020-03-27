‘Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner Offers Update on Long-Awaited Season 2

It has been 13 long months since Netflix released the first season of its highly entertaining superhero drama The Umbrella Academy. That’s a long time to wait for new episodes, even by Netflix standards. Unfortunately, that wait will have to continue as the streaming service has yet to announce an official Season 2 release date. Fortunately, showrunner Steve Blackman has a modest update to satiate hungry fans.

Production wrapped on the second season in November, so the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t shut down filming. The post-production process is apparently ongoing.

“Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix! But I swear we’re washing our hands…” Blackman shared in a recent Instagram post.

The image depicts Diego AKA Number 2 (David Castañeda) looking far shaggier than the last time we saw him. Then again, the new look may be an attempt to better fit in with his surroundings. Remember, in the Season 1 finale, Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) took himself and his siblings through time to avoid the impending apocalypse. Perhaps they landed in the 1970s, thus Diego’s new look.

“The truth is, we don’t know where they are,” Blackman told The Hollywood Reporter last year after the finale. “We don’t know what happened to them. I wanted this to really be the best of cliffhangers, in that you’re like ‘Wait, what? What happened?’ It gives us a lot of openness and legroom to tell the best story we can. But the apocalypse is not solved. They did not save the world, which is a slight alteration of the comic. To me, it was the right Netflix cliffhanger. You really want people to go into the off-season saying, ‘I gotta know what happened’, and that will be revealed when you see season two.”

The Umbrella Academy is a nice pivot for Netflix in the wake of its small-screen Marvel fiefdom being shuttered. As opposed to the dark and gritty tone of those interconnected series, The Umbrella Academy enjoys an off-beat, almost Wes Anderson-lite style of quirkiness. The show was officially renewed for a second season way back in April 2019, yet it’s anyone’s guess when it will premiere. Typically, Netflix announces release dates one month in advance.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics series created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min. It follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who were adopted by an eccentric and not particularly kind billionaire who trained them to save the world.