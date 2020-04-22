A24 Is Auctioning Off Props Like an ‘Uncut Gems’ Furby for COVID-19 Relief

On Wednesday, the beloved independent studio A24 kicked off a new fundraising project that should certainly interest anyone who spends way too much time ranking their favorite movies on Letterboxd. The new platform is called A24 Auctions, where the distributor is offering up recognizable props and costumes from some of the most talked-about independent films of the past couple of years. It currently has four planned auctions staggered out over the next couple of weeks, the first of which opened today. 100 percent of the proceeds from these sales will be donated towards four New York City charities benefiting communities that are extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus: the FDNY Foundation, Food Bank For NYC, NYC Health + Hospitals and Queens Community House.

Currently, six original objects from the movies Eighth Grade, Hereditary and Mid90s are available to be bid on, as well as a costume item from the innovative teen drama Euphoria, which was a product of A24’s television division. Already, interest in the auctions appears to be high: traffic has reportedly overloaded the A24 Auction website, and a memorably creepy heirloom doormat from Hereditary already has a top bid of $2,750 and climbing.

Later on in April and in early May, interested bidders will be able to throw their hats in the ring for things like a hypnotic bejeweled Furby necklace from Uncut Gems and a small carved mermaid figurine that’s central to the plot of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe’s arthouse thriller The Lighthouse.

However, perhaps the most spectacular item that will soon be available to be bid on has to be the elaborate, flower-strewn and enormous May Queen dress worn by actress Florence Pugh at the climax of Midsommar, director Ari Aster’s 2019 folk horror film about the perils of going on vacation with your underwhelming boyfriend. The May Queen dress is covered with 10,000 hand-glued fake flowers, and costume designer Andrea Flesch needed two months to complete the final design.

Sure, the May Queen dress would look spectacular in the corner of your home if it was displayed like something approximating a permanent Christmas tree, but an even better use of the garment would be inviting your friends over once social distancing ends, changing into it while they’re distracted and scaring the living daylights out of them. Who knew an abundance of flowers could be so chilling?