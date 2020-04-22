Airbnb’s Book-Inspired Experiences Include Literary Cocktails and Rescue Kitten Storytime

Even though it’s not possible to pack your bag and jet off to a faraway locale right now, you can still explore the world without leaving your house, thanks to the multitude of virtual travel experiences offered online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Airbnb, for one, launched Online Experiences earlier this month, where you can book a unique virtual adventure (meditating with Buddhist monks, cooking with a family in Morocco, hanging out with penguins in Australia) from hosts around the world, all through Zoom.

Airbnb is stepping up its digital game for World Book Day, which is coming up on April 23, with a set of literary-inspired Online Experiences. There’s something for everyone, no matter where your literary tastes lie; experiences range from a cocktail-making class to a drag queen singalong to a children’s crafts party, from hosts based all around the world.

There are approximately 20 new literary experiences available, ranging in price from $7 to $50, though a few are complimentary. Each experiences lasts from one to two hours.

The “Tequila Mockingbird Cocktail Making Class” is where you’ll create drinks inspired by literary classics (Gin Austen, for example), and at “Drag Queen Story Time,” a queen takes participants through a reading of children’s books and singalongs.

Children’s book author Jesse Byrd is holding a story time live reading, and Cameron Lund is hosting a reading with a Q and A. Whitney Leigh Morris is hosting a small space-designing class, and romantic suspense writer Katy Lee is holding a novel-writing workshop. Television writer Connor Pritchard is holding a Therapeutic Book Club, which focuses on the healing aspect of reading books.

There are a number of family and children-focused experiences, including a Storytime with fashion brand Universal Standard, where participants can join a living room fashion show and a children’s book reading from What Would Fashion Look Like if It Included All of Us, with co-founder Alexandra Waldman. All proceeds from the book sales go to No Kid Hungry and Save the Children.

Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquetz, the authors of Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life, partnered up with Penguin Random House and are hosting live readings, where proceeds will go to the Ali Forney Center, which helps LGBTQ homeless youths.

There’s also a family storytime with rescue kittens from a Brooklyn-based host, which is geared towards families with young children and includes a live reading, arts and crafts and a dance party.

Don’t fret if you’re not able to make it to your favorite novel-inspired class on Thursday, as even though these experiences were created just for World Book Day, hosts can still continue to offer these bookings on their own schedules.