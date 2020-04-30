Coronavirus Has Made Jeff Bezos $33 Billion Richer as Amazon Reports Quarterly Profits

While the coronavirus cripples most parts of U.S. economy, Amazon and its mega-rich CEO, Jeff Bezos, are prospering through the pandemic as stuck-at-home consumers flocked to the internet retail giant to stock up on food and other living essentials. The company will offer a first glimpse of just how much it has profited from the pandemic and quarantine when Amazon releases first-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case of coronavirus was identified in the U.S. on January 20, Amazon stock has climbed 28 percent, while the S&P 500 index has fallen 12 percent. In more palpable terms, Bezos, who owns 11 percent of Amazon, has seen his net worth increase $35 million every day for the last three months. The world’s richest man’s total fortune currently stands at $139 billion.

Although the full scope of the coronavirus’ impact on Amazon’s retail business won’t show until the company reports second-quarter earnings in summer, Wall Street is nervously watching for key signals from the first three months of 2020 pointing to Amazon’s financial soundness during the pandemic.

Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expect Amazon to post a quarterly revenue of at least $74 billion, a 23 percent increase from a year ago. Net earnings, however, are expected to fall 11 percent from last year to $6.31 per share as a result of Amazon selling fewer high-margin items and spending more on necessities for quarantine living.

Specifically, analysts will pay close attention to costs associated with hiring over 100,000 warehouse workers, raising wages to keep existing employees around, enforcing safety measures across facilities, as well as the negative PR that has come with employee unrest.

Since March, media reports have counted more than 200 Amazon employees who tested positive for COVID-19. The company has yet to release the exact number of infections. Angered Amazon warehouse workers have engaged in wildcat strikes to protest unsafe working conditions.

In March, the first month of COVID-19’s eruption in the U.S., retail and food service sales shrank 6.7 percent from a year ago, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. While overall spending levels fell sharply in the month, more than half of consumers said they increased online shopping activities, per a consumer survey by Blue Yonder.