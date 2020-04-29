Best CBD Dog Treats: Top 4 Brands Reviewed

With the rapidly developing CBD industry, many people are opting in to using CBD products for managing various conditions, disabilities, and illnesses. Thanks to cannabidiol, they can do this with a healthy, all-natural approach. Which ultimately promotes their long term wellbeing.

However, unbeknownst to many, cannabidiol is just as beneficial for dogs as it is for humans. And it comes with practically no side effects to speak of!

This is why many of the leading cannabidiol brands across the globe are making the shift towards offering products specifically made for your four-legged loved ones.

However, whether you want to help your dog manage their anxiety or simply help them lead a healthy, active and happy lifestyle, picking out the right type of CBD dog treats for your fur baby can be confusing and challenging, to say the least.

That’s why we’re here to save the day! Keep reading to learn about the key things that make up a great CBD-infused dog treat, peruse our top picks for the best cannabidiol brands for dogs, and even get answers to the burning questions you have about incorporating CBD into your dog’s lifestyle.

Top 4 CBD Dog Treats Online

HolistaPet – Editor’s Choice – Highest Quality Pet Hemp Company – Affordable & Wide Variety FAB CBD – Best for Small to Medium Breeds Joy Organics – Best Soft Chews

Our Criteria For Picking Out The Best CBD Dog Treats

When it comes to picking and choosing between dozens of different cannabidiol treats for your pup, there’s a lot that you have to consider in order to sort the best from the rest.

That’s why we’ve narrowed our criteria down to the most essential points that are sure to help you find the best treats out there:

Hemp Source

As with all cannabidiol products, making sure that they are made from high-quality, naturally-grown hemp is an absolute must. This is why we’ve looked into each brand’s growing practices to make sure you’re getting the best of the best.

Effectiveness

Even if you opt for an entirely organic solution, there’s little to no point if it’s just no effective. That’s why we’ve made sure to look into just how effective each brand’s doggy snacks really are.

Brand Reputation

When you’re buying any type of product and especially products that are related to your dog’s wellbeing – it’s important to make sure that you’re buying from a reputable, honest, and trusted brand. This is why we’ve looked in-depth at each brand’s reputation and customer sentiment.

Price Value

While you shouldn’t cheap out on CBD for dogs, there’s very little point paying a premium price just for “brand value.” This is why we’ve provided you with the concentration of cannabidiol per dollar to give you a better idea of the effective value of each brand’s product range.

Verdict

For each and every brand that we talk about, we’ll present you with our final verdict based on the various criteria that we’ve outlined above.

Our Top 5 Brands For CBD Dog Treats In 2020

1. HolistaPet – Highest Quality

When it comes to CBD for pets – one brand just seems to stand leagues above the rest. Say hello to Holistapet!

Since 2016, they’ve been on a mission to bring the best possible lineup of all-natural, allergen-free, and highly effective cannabidiol products for pets to the cannabis market. And they’ve done so while building a stellar reputation not only for the quality of their products but also for their amazing business ethics and fantastic, knowledgeable customer service.

Holistapet currently offers three different types of dog treats, each geared towards helping your pup manage and overcome a range of specific problems. Each flavor is packed with potent CBD for dogs alongside a wealth of medicinally beneficial organic ingredients to really up the benefit your dog will be getting.

Here are the three varieties they offer:

Stress & Anxiety Relief (Green Apple & Peanut Butter) – If your dog suffers from anxiety or excessive stress, these miniature doggy biscuits are the right option for you. High-quality pure CBD combined with chamomile and I-theanine helps doggies lead a calmer and far more relaxed life

Joint & Mobility Care (Pumpkin Spice & Cinnamon) – As they age, dogs naturally start to lose mobility, and there’s nothing more heartbreaking than to see our beloved pets gradually struggle more and more with joint issues. This flavor is tailor-made to help reduce inflammation and improve overall joint health with ingredients like hemp oil, boswellia, and turmeric root.

Heart & Immune Care (Blueberry & Sweet Potato) –This flavor is the catch-all for the overall wellness and general health of your pup. However, many customers have reported that it’s excellent for helping dogs deal with skin allergies and strengthen otherwise weak immune systems.And it’s worth noting that the quality of Holistapet’s CBD is absolutely superb. They invest a lot into constantly improving their processes and approach to make sure that their CBD extracts are cutting-edge when it comes to the level of all-natural benefits they deliver.

Hemp Source – Entirely organic hemp grown in Colorado.

Effectiveness – With 5mg of CBD per treat, alongside a wealth of medicinally beneficial ingredients like hemp oil, you’re getting the cream of the crop in the form of a doggy treat.

Brand Reputation – HolistaPet has built and actively maintained an absolutely stunning image of trust, expertise, and quality over the last 4 years that they’ve been open.

Price Value – With 30 5mg pieces per bag, you’re only paying $0.18 per mg of CBD. This is the cheapest and best value on our list by far!

Verdict – To put it simply – Holistapet came first in our list for a reason. The way they do their business, alongside the stellar quality of their products, sets them in a league of their own when it comes to being one of the top brands in the industry.

Use code OB15 for 15% Off Holistapet Dog Treats.

2. Pet Hemp Company – Affordable & Wide Variety

Pet Hemp Company is another well-known pet CBD brand that made it onto our list thanks to its effective, all-natural products and great business practices.

One of the things that set them apart is that they actually use hemp seed powder in their products alongside the cannabidiol extract and a variety of other cannabinoids for a full entourage effect.

Like HolistaPet above, this brand also offers three varieties of treats:

Green Apple & Peanut Butter Pumpkin Spice & Cinnamon Blueberry & Sweet Potato

Hemp Source – They don’t explicitly mention where they source their hemp. But after doing some research, we found that all of their hemp comes from organic farms in Colorado.

Effectiveness – At 5mg per treat, their products are potent and, as such, quite effective thanks to the purity of their CBD.

Brand Reputation – They have a very good reputation overall, and they make an effort to be transparent in that they provide third-party lab testing reports for all of their products. This allows you to know exactly what’s going into your dog’s body with each treat.

Price Value – With 30 5mg pieces per bag, you’re looking at paying around $0.20 per mg of CBD.

Verdict – Overall, Pet Hemp Company is definitely a solid choice, and they have quite a variety of products for all of your four-legged friends along with some great “bundle and save” discounts that can make their products quite affordable for many pet owners.

Check out Pet Hemp Company’s Dog Treats here.

3. FAB CBD – Best for Small to Medium Breeds

Their cannabidiol-rich snacks for pups come in three different flavor options that are also targeted at a specific area of improvement in your dog’s wellbeing. Namely, these are the Active Immune (chicken), Skin & Coat (salmon), and Calm & Cool (peanut butter with apples). And alongside the 3mg of CBD that your pup will be getting per treat, they add a variety of all-natural ingredients like hemp oil meant to further improve your dog’s health and overall wellbeing.

However, aside from having a great product lineup, one thing that makes them stand out from other brands in the space is their commitment and specialty when it comes to producing CBD for dogs. All of their pet products are entirely allergen-free, meaning they don’t contain any corn, wheat, dairy, or soy. And with organic Colorado-grown hemp as the base for their products, you can rest assured that you’re getting quality from the get-go.

Hemp Source – Natural sustainably-grown hemp from Colorado.

Effectiveness – Despite clocking in at only 3mg of CBD per treat, these are just the perfect dosage for most breeds and sizes of pups.

Brand Reputation – Pet Hemp Company is one of the best-known and most respected brands in the space thanks to its responsible all-organic approach to their products and their expertise in CBD products for pets.

Price Value – With 40 3mg CBD pieces per bag, you’re effectively paying $0.28 per milligram of CBD.

Verdict – All in all, choosing to go with FAB CBD is a fantastic option, and your pet will love you for it.

Check out the FAB CBD Dog Treats here.

4. Joy Organics – Best Soft Chews

If you’re looking for an easy to chew option for incorporating some of the benefits of CBD into your dog’s regular lifestyle and diet – the Joy Organics soft chews for dogs are definitely something you should consider.

One of the most interesting things about Joy Organics and their doggy snacks is the fact that they are certified Kosher, which is admittedly unique. Aside from that, you are getting very pure all-natural CBD for dogs, completely free of THC and any potential allergens. And they even include natural meat flavors such as beef and bacon – talk about tasty!

Hemp Source – Organic hemp from Colorado.

Effectiveness – They are less potent than the typical 5mg options you’d find with other brands, making them perfect for a more casual approach.

Brand Reputation – Decades of healthcare experience combined with an all-natural approach to wellness through CBD, Joy Organics is definitely one of the best brands for humans and pets alike.

Price Value – With 30 2mg pieces per jar, you’re paying around $0.58 per mg of cannabidiol, which is quite expensive compared to other top brands.

Verdict – If you don’t mind the higher than average price tag behind Joy Organics’ doggy snacks, they’re a fantastic solution for dog owners that are looking to improve their dog’s overall wellbeing with CBD as a supplement.

Check out the Joy Organics Dog Treats here.

What’s The Difference Between CBD Oil and CBD Dog Treats?

When it comes to incorporating CBD into your dog’s lifestyle – you have a few options to choose from. However, two of the most popular options are CBD snacks for pups and CBD oil, as they can easily be added to your dog’s regular diet, which really simplifies the process.

Both of these approaches are oral applications, but it’s not always clear which one is the right way to go for you and your four-legged friend.

CBD oil or CBD tinctures are generally seen as the most effective option by many cannabidiol enthusiasts. This is due to the fact that they’re fast-acting, and they generally have a high bioavailability compared to many other applications. Dosing is also really easy with tinctures as you can precisely measure out just the right amount of CBD oil, down to the milligram. And in addition to this, incorporating CBD oil into your dog’s diet is easy as pie – just add a bit of it into their food, and they’ll gobble it right up happily.

However, CBD treats actually have a few advantages over CBD oil for dogs:

With treats, the amount of CBD you’re getting is more or less set in stone and is generally really accurate. So there’s no guesswork or potential for human error on your part.

Undeniably, our fur babies just love treats. So giving your dog a CBD-infused treat is far easier than trying to keep their mouth open while you fiddle with a dropper to give them some CBD oil. In addition to this, some of the picky eater woofers just won’t touch their food if they see you mixing anything in.

CBD oils generally have a flavor, and while it’s not exactly a pleasant one, you can generally mask it to a degree with the food you give to your dog. On the other hand, CBD dog-treats are flavored just like your regular doggy treats – scrumptious!

Despite the fact that some CBD treats may take a little longer to kick in, they last for an average of 4-8 hours at a time, which is far longer than CBD oil.

All in all, cannabidiol-infused doggy snacks are generally a much better idea for most dog owners – but it really depends on your dog and their health.

Is CBD Safe For Dogs?

If you’re worried that CBD might be potentially harmful to your four-legged friend, you can rest easy. CBD is in-fact generally safe for dogs and has no side effects that you’d have to worry about.

Unlike THC, CBD is not a psychoactive constituent in cannabis and will not give pets or humans any sort of a high. In fact, just as it would in humans – CBD actually promotes a healthy and efficient immune system while helping dogs live energetic and happy lives.

However, it’s important to make sure that the cannabidiol snacks you get for your pups are entirely organic. Unfortunately, some off-hand brands use artificial flavoring and other inorganic secondary ingredients that may actually prove to be harmful to your dog’s wellbeing in the long run.

How Many CBD Treats Should You Give Your Dog?

If you’re wondering just how much CBD you should be giving your dog – the very first step is to check the dosage instructions that come with the CBD dog treats you purchased. Each brand may vary slightly in their recommended dosage, and it also largely depends on your dog as well.

However, for a more general guideline – you’ll be happy to know that the CBD dosage for your pets is actually relatively similar to the CBD dosage for humans.

For a practical example, we’ll use Holistapet’s BD dog treats. On average, each CBD dog treat should contain around 5mg of CBD. You should then figure out just how much your dog actually weighs. Once you’ve got the numbers on hand – you will want to give your dog 0.25mg of CBD per each pound of your dog’s body weight.

So for example, if you’ve got a pooch that clocks in at a whopping 40lb, you can safely give them 10mg of CBD, or the equivalent of 2 dog treats.

However, keep in mind that each brand’s treats may vary in their potency, so it’s important to keep in mind just how much CBD content each treat really carries.

What To Look For In Quality CBD Dog Treats

With more and more brands gradually choosing to opt for offering pet-friendly options for people who want to improve their dogs’ wellbeing with CBD-rich treats, many people are wondering just what they should be on the lookout for to make sure their pet is getting the absolute best products that will help them lead a happy life.

So, to help you sort the good from the bad, we’ve lined up a few of the key things that you should pay attention to in order to make sure you’re really investing in your pet’s health.

Here are three things you should keep in mind to find a quality CBD dog treat:

Choose The All-Natural Route

From all-natural ingredients like coconut oil and hemp oil to sustainably grown hemp itself – you should be on the lookout for products that avoid the use of any chemical byproducts throughout the entirety of the process that they use to create their dog treats. Artificial flavorings, trace chemicals, unprocessed pesticides, and other inorganic byproducts can actually harm your dog’s health rather than aiding their wellbeing.

Consider The Purity Of The CBD

Let’s face it, CBD isn’t exactly cheap. As such, many of the “affordable” brands on the market are actively toning down the potency of their treats. They do this by making use of secondary additives that actually reduce the purity of their CBD. Generally, if you opt for an organic brand, you should be on the safe side. As many of these brands focus on a farm-to-you approach with minimal extra processing involved. This sort of approach usually makes for a pure and high-quality CBD extract. And in turn, it retains all of its natural medicinal benefits that you and your pet can benefit from.

Keep Potency In Mind

While making sure that the purity is there is an essential step to finding a good high-quality CBD dog treat, you should also consider the fact that the highest potency and CBD per dollar value isn’t always the route to go.Before you head out shopping, you should consider what it is that you’re actually planning to use the dog treats for. Are you going to incorporate them into your dog’s diet as a wellbeing supplement? Or maybe you want to help your dog live an anxiety-free life?

Figuring out the intended purpose will act as a guideline in terms of how potent the treats you buy actually need to be. Some treats are purpose-made for helping dogs manage certain conditions. But, you can always fall back on the dosage guidelines we’ve provided above (along with the brand’s suggested dosage) as a point of reference. However, it’s always best to consult with a veterinary professional to really get a good grasp of how potent the treats should be.

Closing Thoughts – Picking And Buying The Best CBD Dog Treats For Your Furry Friend

As a pet owner, you always want the best for your four-legged friend. And when it comes to improving their wellbeing with an all-natural solution like cannabidiol-rich snacks, you’ve got a huge number of various brands and products to choose from.

If you’ve made it this far into our guide – you’ve now got all the knowledge you’ll need to pick out the best treat for your beloved puppy. And we hope that our top five recommended brands have helped you add some options to your shopping short-list.

Our top recommendation is Holistapet’s amazing CBD-infused doggy biscuits. They are made with the best possible ingredients. From the hemp used in their making, to the wealth of other beneficial ingredients they hand-pick – you know that your pup will be well cared for. These are products made by an amazing brand that really cares about your pet’s wellbeing. Special thanks to Cannabis Herald for helping us put this list together.

With that, it’s our turn to hear from you. Do you have any brands you were curious about? Did we miss an answer to the burning question on your mind? Let us know in the comments below!