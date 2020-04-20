Best CBD Oil for Pain: Buyer’s Guide 2020

Stress, anxiety, chronic pain, depression… These are some conditions that many people are facing and are constantly looking for relief. In some cases, all of them are intertwined and can be unbearable. Often one is caused by the other. For example, chronic pain can be a result of stress and ultimately lead to anxiety or depression. Traditional prescription medicine can be effective, however, it comes with many harsh side effects. Looking for a way out of pain, people turn to alternative medicine for help. In other words, they are choosing CBD oil for pain, as it is the natural and safe way to maintain their overall health and well-being. In fact, studies show very positive results in treating various illnesses and chronic pain with CBD oil.

What is CBD?

CBD is the medical abbreviation for Cannabidiol and is one of the most researched cannabinoids derived from the hemp plant. This cannabinoid is a natural chemical constituent of cannabis or hemp and it directly influences the endocannabinoid system that each person has in their body. CBD binds with the endocannabinoid receptors which normally signal pain.

Benefits of CBD Oil

Whether chronic or acute, pain can be located in many parts of the body and can cause unpleasant and dreaded experience. Due to its therapeutic properties, CBD oil has become one of the most wanted products on the market. Studies show that CBD oil has positive effects in treating various conditions such as multiple sclerosis, arthritis pain, chronic pain, and it is used in eliminating the symptoms that appear in the presence of some diseases.

Due to the high demand for this so-called miracle cure-all, numerous manufacturers have started using this substance to produce CBD products and try to find their place on the market. Only until recently, CBD oil could be obtained only through the black market, or in some states where it was legal. Today after it has become legal in the USA, CBD is available for anyone who is looking to ease their pain and get relief.

Things to Consider When Choosing a CBD Brand

With so many companies and brands offering CBD oil on the market, it might be challenging to find the best CBD oil for pain. All CBD companies are offering pretty much the same types of products in different variations of taste, flavors or packages. However, along with reputable brands, there are a number of dishonest companies emerging on the market that are trying to scam those who aren’t educated enough in choosing and recognizing a legitimate product properly.

This guide is designed to help each buyer in finding the best CBD oil on the market. There are several things to consider when selecting the CBD product. These are the main factors to help you determine whether you should buy CBD oil from a specific brand:

Origin of CBD – does the company use organic and non-GMO hemp to extract CBD

Lab-tested – every well-respected company uses a third-party lab to test the products for purity, quality, and content. The results from these tests should be available on their website or upon request.

Level of THC – if you choose to buy full-spectrum CBD oil, you need to make sure that the level of THC is less than 0.3%. According to the law, this concentration shouldn’t be higher. On the other hand, if you are looking for pure CBD oil, then it should have no trace of THC in its compound.

Natural ingredients – always check the product labels for ingredients. Using only natural compounds is the key to getting a high-quality product.

Where to Find the Best CBD Oil for Pain?

If you have been doing your research about getting a CBD oil, you have probably come across many different CBD companies selling these products.

Based on these factors, we have made our picks and here are our top 5 favorite brands that offer the best CBD oil for pain.

1.Try The CBD

Colorado is one of the first states in the USA that has legalized the production and sales of CBD. Therefore, the hemp grown and cultivated on Colorado farms is considered to have the highest quality. Needless to say, brands that use this type of hemp to extract CBD and produce CBD products would be on the top of the list. Try The CBD is a company based in Denver, Colorado and is our first choice when buying the finest CBD oil. This brand uses only organic, non-GMO hemp-derived CBD extract and has full control over its production process, from seed to final product.

At their store, you can find full-spectrum or pure CBD oil in many labels with different strengths from 200mg to 5000mg of CBD. They all consist of all-natural ingredients and the results from third-party lab testing for purity, quality and consistency are available on their website. Moreover, at Try The CBD you can get a high-quality product at an affordable price. They even offer personalized discounts for certain categories such as students, veterans, people with disabilities, individuals with low incomes and soldiers.

2. HealthworxCBD

Next on our list is another Colorado-based CBD company – HealthworxCBD. If you are looking to buy CBD oil for pain made of 100% organic hemp, visit their shop. There you can find all types of CBD products with premium quality. HealthworxCBD offers a better way to your health and their collection of products will become a priority in your daily wellness routine. From tinctures to capsules, every item they sell is tested by a third-party lab and the results are published on their website. These results guarantee for purity and consistency of their products and high-quality hemp, pesticide-free, and CO2-extracted CBD. At their shop, you can get full-spectrum, pure or terpene-enhanced CBD oil at various strengths from 200mg to 5000mg of active CBD.

The best feature of the HealthworxCBD oil is that the only two ingredients are MCT oil as carrying oil and hemp CBD oil.

3. PureKana

The full-spectrum CBD oil that PureKana offers is tested to contain less than 0.3% THC and hemp-derived CBD. This company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, however, they use Kentucky-grown CBD to create the CBD-rich hemp oil. Another sign of the quality of their CBD oil is the process of extraction they use in the production. PureKana uses only the highest grade CO2 equipment to extract CBD and do the required lab-testing for purity and consistency. The only downside to this company could be the fact that their product is a bit more expensive than the first two. Still, you can rest assured that you are getting what you’ve paid for – a top-quality CBD oil for pain made of organic USA-grown hemp.

4. GreenRoads

This Florida-based company made it to our list of top 5 CBD brands due to their commitment to the quality of their CBD oil. Green Roads is an award-winning CBD company that uses cutting-edge extraction methods of CBD and tests their raw materials on pesticides and heavy metal. If you decide to buy CBD oil, at the Green Roads store, you can choose from three flavors and three strengths of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil. One of the most interesting options available on their website is to buy a daily dose of CBD oil. So, if you want to taste their product before getting a full bottle, you have the option to get 1ml of Green Roads CBD Oil and choose from 33mg or 50mg of CBD.

5. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is another great brand based in Colorado that is one of our top picks for offering the finest CBD products in the USA. They have started the “CBDmovement” to inspire consumers to consider alternative methods of wellness. CBDistillery oil derived from non-GMO industrial hemp is available in their store in various strengths and two types – full-spectrum and pure CBD oil. This company recognizes the need for CBD oil for pain and for that reason, offers a product that is affordable and effective due to its natural ingredients and high-quality CBD. All the products by CBDistillery are lab-tested for purity and the results are transparent and available for anyone.

How to Determine the Best Dosage of CBD Oil for Pain

After choosing your brand, it is of high importance to determine the suitable dosage to consume the CBD oil. The most common recommendation is to start with a low dosage. In other words, if you are a beginner it would be best to get one drop of CBD oil per day. However, this doesn’t mean that it is the most suitable dosage for every user. As we mentioned above, each provider offers different types of CBD oil with various strengths. Hence, one drop of full-spectrum CBD oil with 200mg of CBD concentration is not the same as one drop of pure CBD oil with 3000mg of CBD.

When choosing the best dosage for you, there are some things to be considered. For example, the CBD concentration in each CBD oil bottle, the user’s body weight and the condition that is to be treated. Even after determining these factors, there is still no ‘one-size-fits-all’ type of dosage. One option is to consume 1-6mg of CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight or to start with 15mg of CBD per day. It is advised that you have a trial period where you would determine the most suitable dosage for you. Always consult with a doctor or contact the provider to get more information and some tips.

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, CBD oil has a great influence on treating chronic pain. As people hear and read more about it, the demand is increasing day by day. Consuming CBD oil is considered to be safe. Even so, have in mind that there might be some mild side effects on your body. You could experience tiredness, diarrhea or lightheadedness. In some cases, there might be a change in weight as well.

Furthermore, this process usually requires patience. CBD oil for pain is effective, but it takes a couple of weeks for the results to appear. Due to the fact that the entire process is slow, the effects will not be seen after the first drop.

Ultimately, no matter which CBD oil you choose and what your preferred brand is, it is very important to consult with your physician before you try it. Every individual has their own conditions, different body type, and tolerance for certain medication. Therefore, making sure that CBD is safe for you is of prime importance.