5 Best Memory Foam Mattresses [2020 Reviews]

Are you sick and tired of a spring mattress that only worsens your back pain? Or maybe it’s time for a new bed, and you’re exploring your options. Whatever the case may be, you’re here wondering if a memory foam mattress is the right fit for you!

Developed originally by NASA for airplane seats, memory foam is growing in popularity. You can find them in corporate offices, sleep supplies, and even footwear. It’s known to reduce the severity of back pain and help with sleep disorders, making it one of the most desirable options for your bedroom. Below, we are going to give you the best options when choosing a memory foam mattress in 2020, so that you can make the right purchasing decision for yourself.

Here’s A Quick Introduction To Our Picks For The Best Memory Foam Mattress:

How to Choose The Best Brand Of Memory Foam Mattress

Choosing a memory foam mattress can be difficult due to all the options out there on the market. Below, we’ll give you a detailed breakdown of what to consider when buying a memory foam mattress for yourself.

Things to Consider:

Mattress Density & Firmness: Foam Density and Firmness is essential for your overall comfort as it determines the longevity, price, and overall feel of the mattress. Density is a measurement of mass per unit volume at any given area. Usually, if the Foam has a high-density range, the heavier the bed will be. But, this can be very dependent on manufacturing. High-Density foam mattresses will have more extended longevity, compared to low-density memory foam mattresses.

The most common misconception is that high-density means a more firm bed. However, high or low density doesn’t mean a softer or harder memory foam mattress. Comfort-levels are calculated by an ILD (Indentation Load Deflection) or Indentation Force Deflection (IFD) rating. Essentially, it’s the force required to make a 50 square inch depression on a section of memory foam. The more power you have to apply, the higher the IFD rating

As a buyer, you want to aim for a memory foam mattress that has high-density and IFD rating. This indicates the manufacturer used an optimal amount of material in the bedding, which affects the durability of your layer of memory foam. Memory foam mattresses with high-density tend to have better sleep quality as well, especially favored by people with chronic body aches and pain.

Your Sleeping Patterns: The way you sleep on your memory foam mattress can determine which foam mattress you choose. Take the points below into consideration when reviewing the products. Side Sleepers: As a side sleeper, you want a foam mattress that supports your sides and keeps you elongated. Otherwise, you’ll have pain in your shoulders and neck area. So, you should opt for higher foam density and firmness. Back Sleepers: When sleeping on your back, you don’t want your mattress too firm or too soft. In your case, medium-firm is the best option. It’ll keep your back straight, and you won’t sink into the bed too much and misalign your spine. Stomach Sleepers: As a stomach sleeper, you want a firm mattress to keep your torso from falling in, bending your mid-section, and misaligning your body. You want a firm foam mattress so that you can protect yourself from sinking in too deep into the bed. Various Sleeping Positions: If you’re a combination of all sleeping types, you want a medium mattress with a thick top layer of memory foam. So aim for high-density, which leverages more material within the bedding. This will help you sleep on all sides comfortably without putting too much pressure on different parts of your body.

The way you sleep on your memory foam mattress can determine which foam mattress you choose. Take the points below into consideration when reviewing the products. Your Body Type & Weight: Everyone deserves a good night’s sleep. But matching your body type to your mattress can be confusing. It won’t matter how comfortable your bed is if you cannot fit on top of it. Choose a memory foam mattress with dimensions that accommodate your body size, with plenty of room for yourself and your partner. Most full-sized adults choose a King (70 by 80 inches), Full (50 by 75 inches) or Queen (60 by 80 inches) mattress size. If you’re a solo sleeper, a Full-size choice is good enough. However, if you’re a couple, Queen or King should be the way to go. The foam bed you select should match your overall body weight while giving you the best comfort possible. An average-sized body is well-supported by a medium-density memory foam mattress, especially if you suffer from chronic back pain. If you’re on the heavier side, we recommend a firm mattress to prevent sinking into the bed.

Most reputable brands have extensive warranties and offer sleep trials. Warranties can range from 5 or 10 years to 20 years and up (also known as a Limited Lifetime Warranty). Research suggests that you should always aim for the best length possible, which will help you prepare for any sort of a worst-case scenario. However, bed-owners believe that if they choose a 20-year warranty, the bed mattress will last for that duration. In reality, this is usually not the case. To properly evaluate the lifespan of a foam mattress, you should choose a company that offers Limited Lifetime warranties, which indicates high-quality material build and longevity. Lifetime Warranties makes the manufacturer obligated to replace and repair your mattress over the product lifetime, which is ideal for most owners. Sleeping Trial: Sleeping Trials are a great way to get a feel for the bed before committing. Some suppliers’ sleeping trial ranges from 30 to 90 days, which allows you to get a full refund if you’re not satisfied with the product. With a memory foam bed, it takes time for it to adjust to your overall body weight for you to see a significant difference from your other mattress. Ultimately, you want to find a mattress that you can test out so that you can get a better night’s rest, more breathability, and comfort for years to come.

Below, we’ll give you a breakdown of the 5 best memory foam mattresses for your bedroom!

Our 5 Picks For The Top Memory Foam Mattress In 2020

1. Puffy Lux Mattress: Editor’s Pick & Best Value

The Puffy Lux Mattress is a highly-rated mattress with over 6,000 positive reviews and even a featured snippet on The Ellen Show. If you’re looking for a comfortable bed, as if you’re sleeping on top of a cloud, look no further than the Puffy Lux Mattress. It’s our Best Value pick for a reason, as it has all the features you’d want without having to spend an arm and leg.

Sleeper Compatibility: All types – Back, Stomach, and Side-Sleepers.

Material Composition & Build: Puffy uses a patented multi-layer design with DeepSleep technology, giving you deep relaxation and ultimate comfort. It has four individual parts and layers called:

Cooling Cloud Foam (Top foam layer)

Body Adapting Dual Cloud Foam

ClimateComfort Foam

Firm Core Support Foam (bottom foam layer), which allows you to enjoy a double layer experience.

Density and Thickness: Each layer consists of polyurethane foam, developed with different densities and overall thickness. The foam layer is 1.5″, the layers below are 1.5″, 2.0″ and 7″ respectively. So, you’re getting a moderately-thick bed with medium density. This allows the foam to breathe and body temperature to pass-through.

Additional Features: Puffy memory foam mattresses have advanced temperature-stabilizing features, which reduce annoying temperature waves that can disrupt your sleep. Therefore, you can expect a warming effect during cold winters and a cooling effect in the hot summer. You can also place it on any frame or box spring due to its 7″ thick support foam and flexible material composition.

Maintenance and Upkeep: Maintaining a Puffy Lux Mattress is quite easy. Vacuum when needed and wipe it down with a moist rag. Try not to spill or drop anything on the top surface though. Otherwise, we suggest getting a mattress cover if you intend to eat in bed.

Manufacturing Location: Puffy is based out of the United States.

Level of Comfort: The Plush Dual Cloud Layer has two purposes: to contour your body perfectly and help reduce any stress on the pressure points in your back. The mattress is medium-firm and is ideal for all types of sleeping positions. Since it has four layers, your body weight will be evenly distributed throughout the mattress to help align your spine and prevent neck soreness and backaches.

Sizes:

Twin (39″ x 75″ x 12″)

Twin XL (39″ x 80″ x 12″)

Full (54″ x 75″ x 12″)

Queen (60″ x 80″ x 12″)

King (76″ x 80″ x 12″)

Cal King (72″x 84″ x 12″)

Pros:

Advanced temperature-stabilizing feature

Double Cloud Layer which contours your body

Medium-firm for all sleeping positions

7″ bottom layer for optimal support and stability

Cons:

Doesn’t have firmness options

Get $300 off the Puffy Lux here.

2. Plush Beds Memory Foam Mattress: Best For Advanced Cooling

Comfortable, cool, and durable, Plush Beds takes the crown in the Best For Advanced Cooling category with its gel-infused memory foam that is open and self-ventilating. The gel diffuses body heat, which would otherwise get trapped in traditional memory foam, providing you with more comfort and doing away with hot nights.

Sleeper Compatibility: All types – Back, Stomach, and Side-Sleepers.

Material Composition & Build: Plush Beds Memory Foam offers five distinct layers. The top layer is a cover with advanced cooling properties to keep heat from getting trapped. Below is a Cool Bliss Gel that dissipates body heat, making the mattress breathable along with providing excellent pressure relief.

The natural latex contains no toxins or carcinogens in the adhesive, so you won’t have to worry about becoming allergic to your mattress. There is no chemical odor or off-gassing, so you can breathe and sleep peacefully.

Density and Thickness: Now, let’s get into thickness and density. The best option is the “12 inch Cool Bliss for maximized cooling and comfortability. It has a 3″ Cool Bliss Gell, 2″ Natural Latex, and 2″ Air-Flow Layer within the mid-section. The foundation consists of 5” support core along with lots of other options for personal adjustments.

Additional Features: It has a Greenguard certification, which is awarded to less than 1% of mattresses in the US. It’s a rigorous test, which showcases the overall mattress performance for both adults and children. So, you can rest assured that you’re getting one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market.

Maintenance and Upkeep: Since it’s gel-infused, you want to sprinkle any area in need of a quick clean with baking soda and allow it to sit for 10 – 15 minutes. Then, vacuum the rest and let it sit.

Manufacturing Location: Proudly made in the US

Level of Comfort: It has a patented GEL memory foam, which improves airflow, dissipating heat, and moisture faster than most competitors. This will help you keep dry and cool compared to a more traditional memory foam, which is usually closed-cell and retains body heat.

Sizes:

Twin (38″ X 75″ X 12″)

Twin XL (38″ X 80″ X 12″)

Full (54″ X 75″ X 12″)

Queen (60″ X 80″ X 12″)

King (76″ X 80″ X 12″)

Split King (38″ X 80″ X 12″ (X2)

Cal King (74″ X 84″ X 12″)

Pros:

Patented GEL memory foam, which allows for optimal airflow

Cool Bliss Technology keeps you cool and dry.

No odor or off-gassing, so you can sleep and breathe peacefully

Highly-dense comfort layers

Cons:

No thickness variation

Save $500 on the Plush Beds Mattresses here.

3. Idle Sleep Natural Hybrid Mattress: Best Eco-Friendly Mattress

If you have a partner that prefers a less firm side of their bed, this is the best eco-friendly mattress for you! The Idle Sleep Hybrid Mattress features a memory foam that combines GOLs certified latex, increasing its durability, longevity, and comfortable sleeping.

Sleeper Compatibility: All types – Back, Stomach, and Side-Sleepers.

Material Composition & Build: It is composed of an organic top-layer that is wrapped around the mattress. The fabric is eco-friendly, so you won’t have to worry about any additives or getting allergic reactions. With no glue or toxins used, it’s hypo-allergenic and antimicrobial, with dust resistance. It’s also open-cell for maximized airflow. The layers are held together by Yarn Rosettes, instead of glue, for a more natural build and durability.

Below this is a natural 1″ wooled quilt, which adds additional softness and support underneath. It’s further strengthened by Pure Latex and Coil, which gives the cells breathability, so that body temperatures are stable and you’re not disturbed by unnecessary heat or coldness. There are also additional edge coils, which provide a solid support base and reduce motion transfer, so you won’t accidentally wake up your partner or children.

Density and Thickness: Most of the memory foam mattresses’ density and thickness comes from the 3″ Pure Latex, which is doubled sided and the Quantum Edge Pocketed Coil, which measures 6″. You can also choose the firmness with options ranging from Luxury Firm (very firm) to medium-firm, and one-side firmness.

Additional Features: It’s a double-sided mattress, so you can flip it over every 6 to 12 months to reduce wear and tear on the surface. It also features buoyancy foam, which offers double the support compared to regular memory foam and 1,000 smart support coils, which add more stability as you sleep.

Maintenance and Upkeep: It’s simple to clean and maintain. Just make sure you avoid spilling water or drinks on the mattress. But if you do plan to eat or drink in bed, you may want to add their Tencel Mattress Protector to your shopping list.

Manufacturing Location: Made in the United States.

Level of Comfort: You’re getting a very dense mattress, which is a good indication of its overall durability and comfort level. The laying surface is nice and smooth thanks to the 1″ Latex Cover, which is quilted together for a natural feel. Since it has edge support, you’ll never have the ‘roll off the bed’ feeling as you twist and turn in your sleep. It also has a pressure alignment system, which ensures your back, shoulders, and hips are properly aligned. Additionally, you won’t experience any motion transfer thanks to their smart stabilizing features.

Sizes:

Twin (14 x 75 x 38),

Twin XL (14 x 80 x 38)

Full (14 x 75 x 54)

Queen (14 x 80 x 60)

King (14 x 80 x 76)

Cal-King (14 x 84 x 72)

Pros:

Pure Latex that is hypo-allergenic and antimicrobial

Thick Layers with edge coil support and carry handles

Double-sided so that you can switch over every few months

Open-Cell, which helps with the breathability of the mattress

Cons:

It’s not fully made with memory foam

Get 30% off the Idle Sleep Hybrid Mattress here.

4. Bear Pro Mattress: Best for Combination Sleepers

This is undoubtedly one of the most popular memory foam mattresses for side sleepers to help you get a restful night’s sleep. The Bear Pro Mattress has gel memory foam with naturally infused copper foam and antiviral/antibacterial properties.

Sleeper Compatibility: All types – Back, Stomach, and Side-Sleepers. Ideal for those looking for additional pressure relief and added technology.

Material Composition & Build: The Bear Pro has five layers. They consist of a Celliant Cover, Copper Foam, Gel Memory Foam, Transition Foam, and a High-Density Support Foam. Each layer is unique since most of the layers are composed of different foams with ranging density, thickness, and material composition. The copper acts as a thermal conductor, which allows unwanted heat to flow, keeping the bed at the right temperature. And since it’s antimicrobial, it stops the build-up of dirt and other yucky stuff.

Density and Thickness: It has a combination of Copper and Memory foam, making it a very dense mattress, but it’s moderately firm. The foam sits below the copper, which provides extra cushioning for the hips and shoulders. Since it’s medium-firm, you won’t have to worry about any neck or back pains either.

When you lie down, the support layers will contour your body, helping your shoulders and hips sink into the foam. Once you position yourself to the side, you’ll feel a slight pressure on those areas, helping you relieve pressure points. But if you’re also a stomach sleeper, you might feel that the thickness and overall firmness isn’t enough. So, you may want to look at firmer options.

Additional Features: Celliant Technology is clinically proven to enhance tissue oxygen levels, which is known as a benefit to athletic performance and physical well-being.

Maintenance and Upkeep: Similar to other memory foam mattresses, you want to keep it away from liquid spills since it can ruin the memory foam. For any stained areas, you’ll want to clean with warm water and mild detergent.

Manufacturing Location: Bear Pro is based out of the USA

Level of Comfort: The top layer has copper-infused foam, which helps you sleep cooler at night. Since it also features memory foam, you’ll get the contouring benefits, which help relieve pain and pressure. It also has Celliant Sleep Technology, which is a highly-responsive fabric that promotes restful sleep and quick physical recovery.

If you’re a couple, you want a memory foam mattress that features motion isolation as a mandatory option. Essentially, if your partner moves to one side, you won’t feel it while sleeping on the other side of the bed. The combination of the copper and gel memory foam helps absorb any movements so that you can get a good night’s sleep.

Sizes:

Twin (39″ x 75″ x 12″)

Twin XL (39″ x 80″ x 12″)

Full (54″ x 75″ x 12″)

Queen (60″ x 80″ x 12″)

King (76″ x 80″ x 12″)

Cal King (72″ x 84″ x 12″)

Pros:

Celliant Technology that promotes better sleep

Temperature regulation to keep you fresh at night

Top-layer of Copper-Infused Foam

Two extra layers for side-sleepers

Cons:

If you prefer soft-firm memory foam mattresses, you won’t be getting it here since it sits in the middle of the firmness scale

Get 20% off the Bear Pro here.

5. Layla® Sleep Memory Foam Mattress: Best 2-in-1 Mattress

The Layla Sleep is a beautifully designed hybrid mattress, with copper-infused foam and Flippable Firmness to help you choose which side is the best for your sleeping position. It’s one of the most comfortable mattresses you’ll ever sleep on, and you’ll adore the soft feeling from its stitched hexagon cover.

Sleeper Compatibility: All types – but, overall best for Side Sleepers.

Material Composition & Build: It has two top layers depending on which side you prefer. The Cooling Cover is the soft side, which is great for side and back sleepers. It also features thermo-gel technology that helps heat pass through the layers, keeping you nice and cool at night.

The other side is the firm-side with a dark-color design. This side is great for stomach sleepers who prefer not to sink into the mattress too much. And the inner layer has a cooper-gel memory foam that is soft and plush, giving you that contour feeling as you lay on the laying surface.

It also has antimicrobial and antiviral properties, which is a feature you usually get with copper infused options. Below this is a max air-way support foam with surface modification technology and deep channeling for max cooling. It is further supported by another core for maximum motion isolation and minimal bounce.

Density and Thickness: The copper-gel beneath the cover is a “3 layer. Below, is the max-air support with a 2” layer and a support core at “4 and a “1 layer for firmness support on the firm-side. The mattress is 10” thick, but the overall thickness depends on which side you sleep on. The firm-side has a “1 support, which creates more stability in that area. However, the soft-side is far less thick and dense.

Additional Features: The cover is 66% polyester, 30% viscose, 4% lycra, with ThermoGEL cooling built-in.

Maintenance and Upkeep: Keep both sides clean, depending on if you’re using the foundation for optimal support. Otherwise, both sides can get dirty pretty quickly with no foundation. So, we suggest keeping it vacuumed and properly wiped down.

Manufacturing Location: Made in the USA.

Level of Comfort: It’s a flippable mattress, so you can choose which side you want to sleep on based on your preferred firmness level. The soft-side is excellent for pain relief since there is no pressure on your shoulders or hips. However, when turned over to your stomach, you may feel as if you are sinking in too deep. Which can misalign your body. On the firm-side, you will have a far better experience as you’ll feel far more support due to its extra thickness and density.

Sizes:

Twin (38″ x 75″ x 10″)

Twin XL (38″ x 80″ x 10″)

Full (54″ x 75″ x 10″)

Queen (60″ x 80″ x 10″)

King (76″ x 80″ x 10″)

Cal King (72″ x 84″ x 10″).

Pros:

It’s a flippable mattress with two-side firmness.

Copper-gel memory foam that is antimicrobial and antiviral

Hybrid mattress, so you’re getting the best of both worlds

Cons:

Far less thick and dense compared to other memory foam mattresses listed

Save $150 on the Layla® Mattress here.

What To Look For In A Memory Foam Mattress – Our Ultimate Buying Guide

If you’re in the market for a new memory foam mattress, Mattressify helped us review dozens of options. No matter whether you opt for one of our top picks, or another option – here are a few essential things to keep in mind:

What Is Your Preferred Sleeping Position?

Knowing your sleep position is essential to understanding which foam mattress to buy. Ask your partner or record yourself sleeping, so that you know what your body naturally prefers when sleeping on a mattress. Are you a side or back sleeper? This will help you determine the overall firmness you’ll want.

Check For Overall Density And Thickness

Density and thickness are critical for a long-lasting foam mattress. You want as much density as possible since it speaks for the overall material used in manufacturing the bed. The better the material composition is, the longer it’ll last. To check for density, look at how many layers are used in the mattress and how thick each layer is.

Check For Overall Reviews And Feedback

A reputable brand has thousands of foam mattress reviews and lots of feedback from customers. This is a good indication that the company is providing a quality-bed that doesn’t fall apart or use cheap material. Always look into user reviews for the product’s overall benefits and features so that you can rest assured that you’re investing in a mattress suitable for you.

Check For Overall Comfortability

Almost all reputable brands offer sleeping trials. During this period, you will have enough time to check for firmness, density, body heat, and motion transfer. If you find a bed that keeps your body properly aligned and doesn’t cause pressure, that in itself is an excellent sign that the mattress is perfect for you.

Make Sure The Manufacturer Warranty Is Solid

Most high-quality mattresses with memory foam should last at least 10 years. So, most modern mattress companies offer a limited lifetime warranty to repair and replace any defects over the product’s lifespan. However, some brands may offer extended warranties, where you have to select how many years you want to protect your mattress for.

What Is Memory Foam?

Memory Foam is a combination of polyurethane with additional chemicals that increase its density and viscosity (or thickness). This allows the contouring of your body and for temperature to be held within the foam.

Most mattress foams are a combination of polyol and diisocyanate. This combination creates a flexible foam, which is mainly open-cell and formed by gas bubbles. Once it becomes rigid, the cells are mostly closed, and the material becomes harder.

Polyurethane tends to give off-gas, which is why it’s combined with other organic compounds. As such, it’s always best to stick with quality manufacturers such as the ones we’ve mentioned above. That way you know you’re getting the best possible material composition to avoid any lung inflammation or health hazards.

What makes memory foam so unique is its ability to contour your body and return to its original state slowly after pressure is released. This process allows for the bed to react to stress differently across the bed-surface, providing a contoured but aligned sleeping experience. After long-term use, the foam becomes more adapted to your body structure, making it a profound sleeping and therapeutic experience.

Types of Memory Foam

Traditional Memory Foam

This type became popular during the ’90s, and by now, we know why! Unlike your traditional box spring, Traditional Memory Foam is designed for cradling support, which helps enhance circulation and offers pressure relief to reduce the stress on your joints.

It’s natural anti-dust and antimicrobial properties are excellent for an improved sleep environment, especially if you’re allergic or have asthma. Memory Foam also reduces transfer of motion, which is vital if you and your partner share the bed, and it is also very durable at high density-levels.

Gel Memory-Foam

This type is more durable than traditional foam since it’s infused with gel microbeads. The gel creates a more breathable foam that regulates your body temperature while you sleep, creating a more relaxing experience. It also adds more density to the memory foam, which may make it heavier than your average bed. However, the final product is very soft, yet firm and top-heavy. But, the gel may soak more bodily fluid than usual, decreasing its overall lifespan substantially.

Plant-Based Memory Foam

Instead of using polyurethane and other compounds, people are now raving about plant-based foam that uses natural ingredients such as soy. It was created to address typical memory foam issues, such as off-gas, heat retention, and a distinct odor from low-quality mattresses.

The standard benefit to those looking for this type of foam is that it’s less heat absorbent and creates less-dense material so that you won’t get stuck trying to get out of bed. For the typical mattress, the percentages are 30% plant-based and 70% petroleum. However, it varies with the supplier, so you may want to ask them first.

Plant-Based Memory Foam promises a faster response time than your average memory foam. The average response time for plant-based foam is 5-8 seconds. In comparison, traditional memory foam is 45 – 65 seconds, and gel-memory foam is 35 – 45 seconds.

Open-Cell Memory Foam:

The foam type is very soft due to the cell walls being broken, allowing for air to circulate within the gaps in the foam’ material. This allows a reduction in off-gassing, which helps prevent any potential lung inflammation. It also keeps you fresh as your body temperature won’t be held within the cell walls. Since it’s a less dense foam type, it’s usually more affordable compared to closed-cell, high-density memory foam.

Closed-Cell Memory Foam:

This type creates insulation since it has closed-cell walls, soaking temperatures within the foam. Since it has high-density, it keeps temperatures high and is totally resistant to water. And due to the fact that it has much more material than an open-cell wall, it can add longevity and durability to the memory foam.

What’s The Typical Lifespan?

The typical lifespan of memory foam is six years, depending on the overall density of the mattress. A high-Density memory foam mattress tends to have a more tightly spaced cell group, which has better performance than your average mattress. Memory foam mattresses shouldn’t be flipped around, but occasionally rotating it can help you even out the wear and tear. Every 6-months or so, you want to turn it 180 degrees, which will extend its life span by evening out the wear.

Using a water-resistant and waterproof mattress cover is excellent for increasing the overall lifespan, which will protect the top-bedding from spills, dirt, and dust. The mattress foam tends to absorb liquids, which can affect the overall performance of the foam and cause mildew and a terrible odor if not taken care of properly. A washable cover can preserve your mattress and help keep it from getting stains, which can void returns and your warranty, so watch out!

What’s The Difference Between Memory Foam Mattresses And Other Mattresses?

Most innerspring options and waterbeds have a shorter lifespan compared to memory foam due to their poor materials and replaceable springs, which lose support within 2-3 years. With memory foam, you don’t have to worry about replacing any moving parts, and the Foam itself holds together and is not easily ripped off.

Memory foam with latex can last up to 15 years. This is double the lifespan of an innerspring, which lasts up to 6 – 7 years. It also has a more robust support base that rests beneath the bed, which makes it more resilient at its core. So it’ll last longer and won’t break down, even after years of use. The base usually weighs about 2 -3 pounds, which also benefits from a solid foundation, such as a platform bed or a leveled wooden floor.

Benefits Of Sleeping On A Memory Foam Mattress

Pain Reduction

If you’re dealing with constant back or body aches, memory foam can help you alleviate those issues. Since memory foam adapts to the curve of your body, it allows for a good degree of pressure relief and deep relaxation. It’s also temperature-responsive, creating warm spots within the areas you lay on, providing comfort to your body. Memory foam also provides spinal alignment to mitigate poor sleeping posture, allowing your spine to rest in its neutral curve, creating better posture and comfort. Depending on the level of your pain, you may want to look for a very firm mattress with high IFD.

Pressure Relief

Pressure relief is vital, especially if you suffer from chronic aches. The memory foam within the mattress layers redistributes sleepers’ body weight, which helps with some added pressure relief. We recommend a medium-firm foam, which won’t put too much stress on your joints.

Physical Recovery

If you’ve been in an accident or are a recovering athlete, you may find yourself needing some rest from your intensive routines. With memory foam, the contouring effects that memorize your body aid in overall rehabilitation and help support your muscles and joints. As you wake up, you may feel more refreshed and relieved of your pain, creating an optimal recovery environment for your body.

Longevity

Having a long-term mattress is essential so that you can save on costs and maintenance. A mattress with memory foam can last for a decade. They typically have medium to high density, ranging between 4 to 6 pounds (or higher) per cubic feet. The logic is straightforward: low cubic numbers have less material in the mattress and, therefore, won’t last as long. Whereas, high cubic numbers will have enough material to keep you sleeping soundly for years.

Motion Transfer Resistant

If you have a partner or consider yourself a wild sleeper, this is essential. The energy-absorbing features of a memory foam mattress allow for motion isolation, so you don’t disturb the other person beside you. The more material used in the mattress, the higher the density, and therefore, the better motion isolation you’ll have.

Allergy-Friendly

If you have bad allergies, look no further! The latex found in the bedding can help you feel relieved from allergies compared to synthetic compounds that you’ll encounter with a typical box spring mattress. Certain foams beds have organic fabric, helping those who are sensitive to certain materials and other additives.

Supports Spinal Alignment

A memory foam can help your body spread out evenly by distributing your body weight across the laying surface. Since it contours your shape, it helps align the upper body and lower back, putting your spine in a neutral position. It also depends on your overall body size. If you’re a heavier person, you want a firm mattress, so you don’t sink into the bed. You will also get the much needed extra support for your shoulders, neck, and lumbar area while relieving stress from pressure points.

Memory Foam vs. Other Mattresses Type

Hybrid

Hybrid Mattresses combine several support systems, which consist of an innerspring base, with layers of memory foam or latex. Since many sleepers are interested in memory foam, a hybrid option can be tested, especially if you’re skeptical of moving to an all foam-based bed. However, hybrids tend to favor one-side sleepers, whereas memory foam beds can adapt to any sleeping position.

Hybrids tend to be a little more expensive as well since it’s the latest fad for its combination of both memory foam and traditional innerspring mattresses. A word of caution though: most beds aren’t hybrids. A true hybrid uses a massive block of foam and less fiber, so don’t pay too much attention to gimmicky sales tactics. The advantage that true memory foam has over a hybrid is its cost-efficiency and a thicker layer of foam. You will be able to recover from body pain much quicker with increased pressure relief and pain reduction.

Latex

Latex mattresses are a popular trend because of their comfort and durability. The biggest problem is how natural the latex is. You want to opt for latex harvested from rubber trees, so that there aren’t toxic chemicals being inhaled while you sleep. However, some manufacturers use synthetic latex, which is chemically composed of various materials. It won’t have the same long-term durability as natural latex and may have off-gas.

With latex, you’ll be dealing with excessive firmness, which may actually worsen back or shoulder pain depending on your sleeping position. You may need to break the mattress in by applying pressure on the surface to get it to your desired firmness. It may also form imprints called compressions, especially if you have a partner lying beside you. This is usually the case with natural latex. The advantages of memory foam are its viscosity and elasticity, which contour your body without leaving imprints.

Innerspring

Innerspring mattresses are typical among your average consumer options. It excels in the affordability and availability departments, making it an excellent choice for many sleepers. However, it does have its downfalls. It has below-average durability, firmness, and comfort. The average innerspring bed can last up to six years, while high-quality memory foam beds can last up to 10 years or more.

It also has a constant problem with sagging, which is a loss of level and supportive base on the sleeping surface. This can include body imprints (or sinkholes), making it uncomfortable to sleep on and can cause misalignment issues for your body. And since it has springs that bounce and clings together, it’s awful for sex.

It restricts your ease of movement and can cause poor alignment along with excessive stress on your joints, especially for your elbows and knees. The springs can occasionally wear out, leaving you with a one-sided bed. This is especially applicable if you’re among the ranks of side sleepers and prefer a particular area of your mattress. The advantage of memory foam mattresses is their medium-to-high density layering, which makes it virtually soundproof. Combined with a high Indentation Force Deflection (IFD), you’ll be able to have comfortable (and squak-less) sex with your partner.

Memory Foam Mattresses: The Bottom Line

We hope you enjoyed our buyers guide when it comes to the best memory foam mattresses on the market in today’s day and age. To simplify your shopping experience, we’ve listed out a few main points that you should look out for when shopping for the best foam mattress. And we’ve also provided you with our top 5 options for 2020.

We hope that you now have a good idea of what you need to look for and how to buy the best memory foam mattress.

With that said, it’s time for our top recommendation – we highly recommend the Puffy Lux Mattress. It offers a comfortable medium-firm density solution for all sleeping types, a limited lifetime warranty, and doesn’t break the bank with its incredible affordability. It’s the best memory foam mattress on the market and has a 101-night trial for you to test out the mattress, which is one of the longest trial periods available.

And now, it’s our turn to hear from you. Are there any other mattresses that you’re thinking about checking out? Tell us about them in the comments below!