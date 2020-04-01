The Best At-Home Workouts to Try in Social Isolation

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, people are spending a whole lot of time at home. Everyone’s daily routine is changing as those who are lucky enough to be able to stay inside adjust to the WFH lifestyle. That also means a change in your workout routine, but with all this time within the confines of your abode, there’s never been a better time to try out new fitness classes.
Tons of instructors and studios are offering virtual classes on apps, streaming platforms and Instagram. All you really need is a mat (or a towel) and weights (or two water bottles). Whether you’re looking to add on a new monthly yoga subscription service to your repertoire or you want to join a free (!!) dance cardio class on Instagram every week, these are the instructors and studios to workout with at home right now.
Staying home can’t stop this community from yoga-ing! We love seeing your home practice 🧡 Keep sharing with @corepoweryoga or #corepoweryoga (📸: @helloelenaa, @danyellefaye11, @frankeflows, @bswaff123, @_instagrahamed, @eatmorefoodie) Clink our link in bio for free online classes 🙏
Corepower Yoga
For a full-body yoga session that’ll make you sweat, try Corepower. You can choose from C1, C2, Yoga Sculpt and Hot Power Fusion classes offered on-demand, which vary from 30 minutes to an hour. A selection of the workouts are free of charge. $19.99 a month for full access.
You know how OBÉSESSED we are with this community (we may be biased though). But, we want to connect with you even more. So, everyday we’re bringing you IG Live Express! Personal time with your favorite instructors and some familiar o’lebrities. Kicking it off tomorrow at 9:45am est with chef and momma to be, @katieleekitchen and our very own @brugalbodymoves! Follow it with a class on obé, and you got yourself a perfect #stayhome morning.
Obé Fitness
Kelly Ripa is a fan of this fitness platform, which offers its 28-minute workouts though its app and online, with at least 14 live classes per day plus a library of more than 4,000 sessions. You can choose from sculpt, dance, pilates, yoga, barre, boxing and other options. $27 a month after seven-day free trial.
Your wish is on demand. While we truly believe in the power of collective, live movement – we hear you. Schedules vary, days slip away, and sometimes the internet doesn't behave. Whatever the circumstances, there is now a 60-minute Class available on demand, 24/7, featuring the music of @ReubenAndTheDark – with more to come. Thank you, Reuben. You are a musical genius and we love you. Visit the #linkinbio to move with @TarynToomey from home.
The Class by Taryn Toomey
The Class combines cardio, calisthenics and plyometrics with a spiritual edge. The new digital studio live-streams classes seven days a week. $40 a month after 14-day free trial.
Fhitting Room Live
The strength training and HIIT studio recently launched Fhitting Room LIVE. It’s a two-way class, so you can see and interact with the instructor. It’s offered every day of the week during scheduled slots; you’ll need to sign up beforehand, and then you get a link to join the virtual class 20 minutes before the start time. If the timing doesn’t work for you, try Fhitting Room On Demand, for a curated selection of workouts. Fhitting Room LIVE: $20 a class, Fhitting Room on Demand: $9.99 a month after 30-day free trial.
The Ness Digital
The NYC wellness studio is now offering its signature trampoline and sculpting classes online, so you can bounce in the safety of your own home. They’re also holding weekly IG Live classes. $39.99 after three-day free trial.
P.volve
This workout is based on physical therapy and functional movement, and you can try out sessions on the online streaming platform. They’re also hosting free Instagram Live workouts three times a day. $19.99 a month, use promo code ONEPVOLVE for a 30-day free trial.
The Sculpt Society
Megan Roup’s digital streaming app offers dance, cardio and body sculpting classes, with new additions each week. They’re also posting IG Live free classes. $19.99 a month after two-week free trial.
Unleash your inner warrior with a MIRROR yoga class. Choose from thousands of classes that'll help you find your calm and tackle whatever challenges come your way. Visit Mirror.co to learn how you can get the Mirror for as little as $42/month with $0 down and 0% interest.
Mirror
The interactive home gym offers dance, cardio, boxing and yoga content to use on the Mirror device. $1,495 to purchase Mirror.
Peloton Yoga Instructor @annagreenberg wants you to find your purpose in this week's Friday fitness tip: "In the midst of rapid change and uncertainty, doing things intentionally helps to keep me sane and grounded. When we do things with a sense of purpose, even just the purpose of doing the thing itself, there’s a satisfying feeling of ownership. It makes us active players in our lives instead of sitting on the sidelines just watching things happen. Yoga gave me the gift of understanding how empowering and uplifting intentional movement can be. A brief practice can put things into perspective even when they feel overwhelming or out of control. It’s not just yoga that does this though, any creative, physical, mindful, intentional practice like running, cycling, meditating, strength training, journaling, art-making, cooking, and more can give a much-needed sense of control & direction to our lives as well as filling them with a little bit more joy." #onepeloton
Peloton App
Even if you haven’t splurged on the pricey bike, you can still try out the brand’s on-demand fitness classes on the app, including dance cardio and strength options. $12.99 a month after 90-day free trial.
Erika Bloom Pilates
The celebrity Pilates instructor, who counts Olivia Wilde and Kerry Washington as clients, is offering personalized, virtual one-on-one sessions at 20 percent off the usual studio price, as well as complimentary twice-a-week IGTV classes. Personal sessions from $128.
Bandier
The athleisure and wellness brand is partnering up with instructors like Amanda Kloots and Megan Roup for 30-minute workout sessions on Instagram Live every single day at 4 pm.
Happy Noon on Monday, Soul Fam! Here’s our lineup for this week (but always stay tuned for more!) ✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Today, we’ll be starting our week off with some motivating words from Master Instructor @melaniegriffithnyc 💛 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Tomorrow, we’ll be keeping active with NYC Instructor @jrlkennedy over on his Instagram Live at 5:30pm EST! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ On Wednesday — We couldn’t let Aries season go by without celebrating our Aries fam (a belated birthday ride is in order) 💛 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Thursday, we’ll be doing yoga with LA Master Instructor @purposefulpixie on her Instagram Live. We’d love for you to join us! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Friday, we’ll be making our final Soul Appreciation Sale purchases. You can never have too many matching sweatsuits, right? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Saturday, we’ll be keeping active with Senior SF Instructor @chrislayda on his Instagram Live. Perfect way to kickstart our weekends (even at home). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Sunday, we’ll be spending some time doing self-care—this week through gratitude, led by Senior NYC Instructor @noashaw26.
SoulCycle Off The Bike
The spin studio’s new Off The Bike program launched last week, with at-home workouts that require zero equipment offered by instructors three times a week. The classes are streamed via Instagram Live on the rotating schedule of instructors’ personal feeds, so check SoulCycle’s Instagram every Monday at noon for the weekly schedule.
SURPRISE! Going LIVE today at 5:30pm ET for a JLO v SHAKIRA DanceCardio Endorphins boost! . . . Class is FREE! . . Join in at 5:30pm- class will start promptly at 5:35pm and will run for around 50mins! We’ll warmup, workout and cool down! . . . All you need for class is a set of water bottles or hand weights (2-5lbs) and a yoga mat or towel. . . . See you poolside at 5:30pm! . #athomeworkout #sequencers
Javi Perez
The fitness instructor teaches at least two dance cardio classes a week, which he streams poolside from Miami.
AARMY
This fitness brand’s in-person classes combine cycling, bootcamps, circuit lifting and stretching, and they’ve modified it for an at-home experience. AARMY is offering multiple free daily classes via Instagram Live, and they’re partnering with a few of their celeb clients, including Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham.
Sam Garcia
The personal trainer, who has taught at ModelFit and Equinox, offers dance tone classes twice a week on Instagram Live.
This workout combines the best of both worlds from MetCon and Tabata classes. @samrothermel leads you through high-impact bodyweight movements to increase strength, tighten your core, and push your cardio through the roof. Get ready to earn every rep in this intense, full body throwdown. Join us on Variis IGTV all week for more classes from Equinox, HeadStrong, and PURE Yoga starting every day at 8 AM EDT. We are working hard to make the Variis app more broadly available. For now, we're sharing an early release with select audiences. This allows us to garner helpful insights to ensure we are able to deliver the best experience before a more wide-ranging rollout.
Variis
Variis recently launched a “Social Fitness-ing” series, with workouts ranging from yoga, HIIT and meditation from brands like Equinox, Pure Yoga and HeadStrong. There are seven classes available on the brand’s IGTV, and new classes are posted each day.
We miss our fit fam! Now, more than ever, it’s important to band together, support one another, keep our bodies moving, and stay connected. Tune in live @barrys twice tomorrow: once at 9am PDT as Barry’s CEO, Joey Gonzalez, and again at 12pm PDT as VP of Curriculum, Chris Hudson, lead us through 20 minute total body workouts. Bodyweight only. No equipment needed. 9am: Joey Gonzalez 12pm: Chris Hudson
Barry’s Bootcamp
The intense cult-favorite fitness class is offering free daily workouts on Instagram Live twice a day.
FREE CLASSES REMAIN > KEEP FLOWING THRU YOUR FIGHT. Venmo donations ENCOURAGED. Instructor Venmo accounts will be posted to IGstories pre class (suggested $5 – $10 donation per class. No equipment needed. Light weights + mat optional) Scroll 👉👉👉for schedule. **If you signed up via Zoom, you will be refunded**
Box + Flow
The New York-based fitness studio is holding free daily classes via Instagram Live, with no home equipment required.