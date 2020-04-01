The Best At-Home Workouts to Try in Social Isolation

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, people are spending a whole lot of time at home. Everyone’s daily routine is changing as those who are lucky enough to be able to stay inside adjust to the WFH lifestyle. That also means a change in your workout routine, but with all this time within the confines of your abode, there’s never been a better time to try out new fitness classes.

Tons of instructors and studios are offering virtual classes on apps, streaming platforms and Instagram. All you really need is a mat (or a towel) and weights (or two water bottles). Whether you’re looking to add on a new monthly yoga subscription service to your repertoire or you want to join a free (!!) dance cardio class on Instagram every week, these are the instructors and studios to workout with at home right now.

Corepower Yoga

For a full-body yoga session that’ll make you sweat, try Corepower. You can choose from C1, C2, Yoga Sculpt and Hot Power Fusion classes offered on-demand, which vary from 30 minutes to an hour. A selection of the workouts are free of charge. $19.99 a month for full access.

Obé Fitness

Kelly Ripa is a fan of this fitness platform, which offers its 28-minute workouts though its app and online, with at least 14 live classes per day plus a library of more than 4,000 sessions. You can choose from sculpt, dance, pilates, yoga, barre, boxing and other options. $27 a month after seven-day free trial.

The Class by Taryn Toomey

The Class combines cardio, calisthenics and plyometrics with a spiritual edge. The new digital studio live-streams classes seven days a week. $40 a month after 14-day free trial.

Fhitting Room Live

The strength training and HIIT studio recently launched Fhitting Room LIVE. It’s a two-way class, so you can see and interact with the instructor. It’s offered every day of the week during scheduled slots; you’ll need to sign up beforehand, and then you get a link to join the virtual class 20 minutes before the start time. If the timing doesn’t work for you, try Fhitting Room On Demand, for a curated selection of workouts. Fhitting Room LIVE: $20 a class, Fhitting Room on Demand: $9.99 a month after 30-day free trial.

The Ness Digital

The NYC wellness studio is now offering its signature trampoline and sculpting classes online, so you can bounce in the safety of your own home. They’re also holding weekly IG Live classes. $39.99 after three-day free trial.

P.volve

This workout is based on physical therapy and functional movement, and you can try out sessions on the online streaming platform. They’re also hosting free Instagram Live workouts three times a day. $19.99 a month, use promo code ONEPVOLVE for a 30-day free trial.

The Sculpt Society

Megan Roup’s digital streaming app offers dance, cardio and body sculpting classes, with new additions each week. They’re also posting IG Live free classes. $19.99 a month after two-week free trial.

Mirror

The interactive home gym offers dance, cardio, boxing and yoga content to use on the Mirror device. $1,495 to purchase Mirror.

Peloton App

Even if you haven’t splurged on the pricey bike, you can still try out the brand’s on-demand fitness classes on the app, including dance cardio and strength options. $12.99 a month after 90-day free trial.

Erika Bloom Pilates

The celebrity Pilates instructor, who counts Olivia Wilde and Kerry Washington as clients, is offering personalized, virtual one-on-one sessions at 20 percent off the usual studio price, as well as complimentary twice-a-week IGTV classes. Personal sessions from $128.

Bandier

The athleisure and wellness brand is partnering up with instructors like Amanda Kloots and Megan Roup for 30-minute workout sessions on Instagram Live every single day at 4 pm.

SoulCycle Off The Bike

The spin studio’s new Off The Bike program launched last week, with at-home workouts that require zero equipment offered by instructors three times a week. The classes are streamed via Instagram Live on the rotating schedule of instructors’ personal feeds, so check SoulCycle’s Instagram every Monday at noon for the weekly schedule.

Javi Perez

The fitness instructor teaches at least two dance cardio classes a week, which he streams poolside from Miami.

AARMY

This fitness brand’s in-person classes combine cycling, bootcamps, circuit lifting and stretching, and they’ve modified it for an at-home experience. AARMY is offering multiple free daily classes via Instagram Live, and they’re partnering with a few of their celeb clients, including Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham.

Sam Garcia

The personal trainer, who has taught at ModelFit and Equinox, offers dance tone classes twice a week on Instagram Live.

Variis

Variis recently launched a “Social Fitness-ing” series, with workouts ranging from yoga, HIIT and meditation from brands like Equinox, Pure Yoga and HeadStrong. There are seven classes available on the brand’s IGTV, and new classes are posted each day.

Barry’s Bootcamp

The intense cult-favorite fitness class is offering free daily workouts on Instagram Live twice a day.

Box + Flow

The New York-based fitness studio is holding free daily classes via Instagram Live, with no home equipment required.