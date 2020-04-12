The Most Stylish Matching Sweatsuits to Wear While Working From Home

Terez Black Stars Foil
We love how lightweight and soft this jogger set is, and we're especially into the subtle star design. $96 to $108, Terez
Onzie Camo Weekend Set
A soft, ultra lightweight camo-print set. $66 to $69, Onzie.
Aerie Sunwashed Desert Sweat
This cozy, reasonably priced set is an ideal fit for sitting at your makeshift desk and any kind of at-home workout. $24 to $30, Aerie.
Lou and Grey Daisy Short and Sweatshirt
If we're going to live in loungewear, why not mix it up with a shorts-and-sweatshirt set, complete with a daisy pattern? $49 to $79, Lou and Grey.
The Kooples Black Leopard Sweatpants and Sweatshirt
This printed leopard fleece ensemble might be the sassiest sweatsuit yet; it even has silver piercing accents. $188 to $198, The Kooples.
Rails Sunrise Tie Dye
A terrycloth jogger set inspired by the sun is just what we need right now. $128 to $138, Rails.
Eberjey Heather Slouchy Top and Cropped Pant
This creamsicle-hued set is our ideal new work uniform. $69 each, Eberjey.
Aviator Nation Rainbow Stitch Sweatpants and Sweatshirt
A comfy, rainbow-accented jogger and sweatshirt set for a peak athleisure moment. $156 to $178 each, Aviator Nation.
Reebok Studio Sweatshirt and Joggers
Yes, now is the time that the cropped sweatshirt is truly coming into play, and we are here for it. $50 to $55, Reebok.
As we continue to stay inside and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, certain aspects of life have become far more acceptable. While spending days on end in glorified pajamas wasn’t exactly praised in the pre-isolation days, it’s now perfectly okay to take all your style inspo from Hailey and Justin Bieber, as you slouch from your bed to a makeshift desk in your favorite cozy athleisure. This is athleisure’s time to shine, as sweatsuits are suddenly the epitome of high fashion. We’re partial to a matching sweatshirt-sweatpant combo, which is basically now what we call couture. Scroll through to see our favorite elevated athleisure ensembles to try right now, from a daisy-printed shorts set to a sunny yellow fleece moment.