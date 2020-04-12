Observer Observer Logo

The Most Stylish Matching Sweatsuits to Wear While Working From Home

Now is the time to live your best matching sweatsuit life. Scroll through to see our top picks for the comfiest WFH sets right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Terez Black Stars Foil

We love how lightweight and soft this jogger set is, and we're especially into the subtle star design. $96 to $108, Terez

Courtesy Terez

Onzie Camo Weekend Set

A soft, ultra lightweight camo-print set. $66 to $69, Onzie.

Courtesy Onzie

Aerie Sunwashed Desert Sweat

This cozy, reasonably priced set is an ideal fit for sitting at your makeshift desk and any kind of at-home workout. $24 to $30, Aerie.

Courtesy Aerie
Lou and Grey Daisy Short and Sweatshirt

If we're going to live in loungewear, why not mix it up with a shorts-and-sweatshirt set, complete with a daisy pattern? $49 to $79, Lou and Grey.

Courtesy Lou and Grey

The Kooples Black Leopard Sweatpants and Sweatshirt

This printed leopard fleece ensemble might be the sassiest sweatsuit yet; it even has silver piercing accents. $188 to $198, The Kooples.

Courtesy The Kooples

Rails Sunrise Tie Dye

A terrycloth jogger set inspired by the sun is just what we need right now. $128 to $138, Rails.

Courtesy Rails
Eberjey Heather Slouchy Top and Cropped Pant

This creamsicle-hued set is our ideal new work uniform. $69 each, Eberjey.

Courtesy Eberjey

Aviator Nation Rainbow Stitch Sweatpants and Sweatshirt

A comfy, rainbow-accented jogger and sweatshirt set for a peak athleisure moment. $156 to $178 each, Aviator Nation.

Courtesy Aviator Nation

Reebok Studio Sweatshirt and Joggers

Yes, now is the time that the cropped sweatshirt is truly coming into play, and we are here for it. $50 to $55, Reebok.

Courtesy Reebok
As we continue to stay inside and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, certain aspects of life have become far more acceptable. While spending days on end in glorified pajamas wasn’t exactly praised in the pre-isolation days, it’s now perfectly okay to take all your style inspo from Hailey and Justin Bieber, as you slouch from your bed to a makeshift desk in your favorite cozy athleisure. This is athleisure’s time to shine, as sweatsuits are suddenly the epitome of high fashion. We’re partial to a matching sweatshirt-sweatpant combo, which is basically now what we call couture. Scroll through to see our favorite elevated athleisure ensembles to try right now, from a daisy-printed shorts set to a sunny yellow fleece moment.

