Bill and Melinda Gates Bought a $43 Million Oceanfront Del Mar Home

Tech billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda Gates added a dreamy oceanfront retreat to their real estate portfolio. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife paid a staggering $43 million for a six-bedroom mansion in Del Mar, near San Diego.

The philanthropic couple, who run the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, purchased the 5,800-square-foot home from Madeleine Pickens; the deal closed at the end of March, reports the Wall Street Journal.

SEE ALSO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Buy Modern West Hollywood Home for $5.1 Million

The palatial California estate has 120 feet of ocean frontage, and features wood beamed ceilings, limestone flooring, mahogany and clear fir cabinetry and disappearing glass walls throughout. There are at least three fireplaces, including one in the master suite.

Outside, there’s a massive oceanfront deck with plenty of lounging and al fresco dining space and a fireplace, as well as a pool and spa. The 10-person jacuzzi overlook a fire pit with built-in stone seating.

Elsewhere on the property, there are two guest houses, a green house and a tennis court, as well as a theater.

The home was last on the market for $48 million, so Bill and Melinda Gates scored a bit of a discount on their new residence.

The tech entrepreneur, who is one of the world’s richest people, already maintains a large collection of homes in the United States. The Gateses’ primarily residence is their 66,000-square-foot compound in Medina, Washington, which took seven years and over $60 million to build. In 2014, they paid weight loss guru Jenny Craig $18 million for her equestrian estate in Rancho Santa Fe, and last year, they reportedly doled out $21 million on another equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida.