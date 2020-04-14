CBD Delivery: 5 Best CBD Products to Get Delivered While WFH

Need CBD Now More than Ever?

The government has extended social distancing guidelines through April 20th and more and more states have mandated stay-at-home orders to protect individuals from the rampant Covid-19 disease. As we all adjust to our new lifestyles, ordering the things we might normally buy in person has become a necessity to our health and the health of others.

It hasn’t been an easy adjustment. Working from home and having limited contact with the friends and family we love is not exactly how anybody would choose to spend the first warm days of spring. The isolation and the threat to our health we now face every day is not only taking a toll on our social lives but to our mental and physical wellbeing. It’s a time of high stress and endless anxiety. As a result, we’re all desperate to find measures by which to cope with the situation. Many are turning to CBD products to ease these temporary mental and physical distresses; and now more than ever is the perfect time to see if CBD is right for you. Luckily, there are a number of CBD products that can be delivered straight to your door!

The Popular Types of CBD Products

When first starting out on your CBD adventure, it’s important to remember that not all CBD products are the same. CBD comes in all shapes and sizes with many different levels of concentration. Some versions might work better for your specific ailment than others. To start, there are tinctures and oils. These can be taken through droppers and are one of the easiest ways to get concentrated CBD in an easily consumable form. Often these can be added to your favorite beverage or taken on its own sublingually.

Then we have edibles and gummies. These can come in many different forms and many different flavors, so it can be a more fun way to work CBD into your regiment. And not to fear, gummies and edibles pack the same cbd punch with a delicious taste.

Finally we have creams and skincare products. With the new health and safety guidelines that we’re all abiding by, you might be finding yourself washing your hands for 20-seconds every 10 minutes. That can take an extreme toll on the maintenance of your skin and leave your hands scaly and rough. With CBD creams and skin care products, you have a way to hydrate your skin and find relief at the same time. These products take care of any issues you may be having on the surface of your body as well as what’s going on the inside.

The 5 Best CBD Delivery Products Available.

Now that you know all the varieties CBD can come in, here’s a list of products that can be delivered to your door in this time of need. We’ve carefully selected only the best products so you can be sure you’ll find the CBD that works for you.

1. CBDistillery’s 1000mg Full Spectrum Tincture

Perfect for when you need to relax after a long day of reading and re-reading bad news, CBDistillery’s 1000mg Full Spectrum Tincture is made with fractionated coconut oil (MCT) and full spectrum CBD hemp extract (aerial parts). With non-GMO hemp grown in the USA with natural farming practices, you can be assured that you’re getting a top quality product. After taken, either on its own or added to a fun drink, the CBD will kick in after 3-4 hours, at which point you can increase your dosage for your desired effect. This tincture has less than .3% THC, so the product is guaranteed to provide a soothing, relaxing effect.

2. CBDistillery’s Nighttime Gummies

With all the stress of our times, many of us have been having difficulty falling asleep. CBDistillery’s Nighttime Gummies are perfect for helping you get a great night’s sleep and finally be able to relax after a hard day. In addition to the ingredients for the gummy itself, these products contain cannabidiol (the CBD) from hemp extract and melatonin (1.5mg). As a gummy, not only will the CBD help you relax and the melatonin help you sleep, but it will also taste delicious. Take this gummy 30 minutes before bedtime and you sleep will come with ease.

3. CBDistillery Daytime Gummies

These gummies are great for when you want to relax or find relief during the day. Like CBDistillery’s Nighttime Gummies, their Daytime Gummies are vegan and are made with 30mg CBD. Without the melatonin these are better for daytime use when sleep is not your goal. They come in a variety of flavors, so your daily dose of CBD is sure to be delicious, simply chew and enjoy and let the relaxation sink in.

4. CBDistillery Relief Stick

As we now spend our days walking less and sitting more, muscle pains are becoming more frequent. With this CBDistillery Relief Stick, the CBD can take effect by being applied being applied to directly target post workout aches and pains. This specific product is also made with menthol in addition to the 500mg of CBD, so it has a cooling effect. With an adjustable stick applicator, the product is mess free, easy to apply, and works quickly.

5. CBDistillery Full Spectrum Softgels

Taken in a pill form, the CBDistillery Full Spectrum Softgels are one of the most convenient methods to get in your CBD for the day. Made with 30mg CBD, fractionated coconut oil, sunflower lecithin, and gelatin, the product is simple and natural. Take at any time of day, and increase your dosage after 3 to 4 hours of letting it sink in. With the CBD in a pill form, it’s conveniently dosed out for you, so you don’t have to mix or measure anything. It’s ready to go and help you relax.

How long til my CBD gets delivered?

CBDistillery can deliver fast! No need to worry that you have to keep living with your your temporary stress and mild anxiety. Your CBD products can be delivered within 5-7 days. CBDistillery also currently offers free shipping on all orders for the foreseeable future, so you’re just getting the CBD you paid for.

In an uncertain time where our minds and bodies are adjusting to the temporary stress that surrounds us, it’s necessary to take the time to take care of yourself. By ordering CBD you’re doing yourself a favor and putting your health first.