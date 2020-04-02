Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Let Buyer Cancel Deal for Malibu Home Due to Coronavirus

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber located a buyer for their spare Malibu home, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, have agreed to let the prospective new owners back out of the sale.

Crawford and Gerber had accepted a $6.5 million deal from the European couple, according to TMZ, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic and growing travel restrictions and bans, the would-be buyers reached out to the supermodel and the Casamigos co-founder to see if they would let them cancel. The couple “told the buyers they were all in this together,” and agreed to cancel the deal—they even returned the deposit.

Crawford and Gerber listed the 2,413-square-foot home for sale last year, with a $7.5 million price tag attached. They subsequently lowered the ask on the Malibu home, and it’s now still on the market for a touch under $6.5 million.

Crawford and Gerber purchased this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in the late 1990s, and have previously used it as an investment property; they’ve rented it out several times in the past. They own another home elsewhere in Malibu, which they’re still using as their beach residence.

The home has hardwood floors and high ceilings. The great room contains a sitting area with a fireplace as well as a dining area. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and a breakfast bar, and there are custom glass sliders throughout that open to a wood deck overlooking the water.

The master suite is located upstairs, with a fireplace and custom built-ins. The bathroom has a Jacuzzi, with French doors that open to another sundeck.

Crawford and Gerber, who appear to currently be spending their self-quarantine with their children, Kaia and Presley, at their other Malibu home, own a number of homes in California. They purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $11.63 million in 2017, and last June, doled out $5.4 million for a La Quinta desert retreat in Coachella Valley. They’ve also been perusing apartments in New York, as last year, they checked out two Nolita penthouse in Manhattan.