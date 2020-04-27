Google Doodle Is Bringing Back Its Most Popular Mini-Games

For many people, one of the most challenging elements of the pandemic has proven to be balancing education and childcare with the continual financial demands of living and work. Parents have been handed the burden of making sure their children’s development continues uninterrupted even though schools are closed. Fortunately, on Monday Google launched a series of past Google Doodles that will feature its most popular games. These games won’t serve as replacements for all-day educational stimulation, but at least they’re entertaining.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home,” Google said in a statement. “In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

Google will be rolling out 10 games as part of the series, beginning with a coding-themed Google Doodle game that the platform initially released in 2017. The player is instructed to give a series of commands to a digital bunny so that he can eat carrots and turn corners in accordance with the way the game is programmed. The game, which was made to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the development of programming languages that children can use, was developed as part of a collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Scratch platform.

Later in the series, kids will be able to play more recent games such as the one that featured bee pollination and adjacent educational materials. Since everyone is stuck with nothing but their screens to entertain them, the Google Doodle games might even prove to be entertaining for stressed-out adults as well.