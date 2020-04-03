HBO Makes a Chunk of Its Programming Free to Watch

On Friday morning, WarnerMedia‘s HBO made its boldest move yet to provide some entertainment relief for those enacting social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. HBO is making nearly 500 hours of programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO–without a subscription. That’s right, the premium cable network that typically runs you $15 per month is opening its vault, but only to a degree.

Nine full series, 10 docuseries and documentaries, and 20 theatrical Warner Bros. movies are now available to stream without a subscription at HBO Now and HBO Go. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days. This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO. It’s all apart of the network’s effort to support social distancing (#StayHomeBoxOffice) and take advantage of the massive surge in streaming that has resulted from COVID-19.

Notably, Game of Thrones is not available to stream for free (capitalism does still exist, folks). But here is the full lineup of content you can immediately view at no cost.

Series

Ballers (5 Seasons) Barry (2 Seasons) Silicon Valley (6 Seasons) Six Feet Under (5 Seasons) The Sopranos (7 Seasons) Succession (2 Seasons) True Blood (7 Seasons Veep (7 Seasons) The Wire (5 Seasons)

If you’re asking us for our opinion (and since online publications are an entirely one-way conversation we’re going to assume you are), we recommend Barry, Six Feet Under, Succession and The Wire. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll contemplate a life in crime. Y’know, typical HBO stuff.

Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo The Case Against Adnan Syed Elvis Presley: The Searcher I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley Jane Fonda in Five Acts McMillion$ True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality United Skates We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

McMillion$ is so good that you’ll suddenly find yourself wondering what Special Agent Doug Matthews is up to during this coronavirus lockdown even though he’s a complete stranger you’ve never met in real life. It’ll also make you crave McDonald’s. Honestly, the world is ending so you might as well treat yourself.

Warner Bros. Movies

Arthur Arthur 2: On the Rocks Blinded By the Light The Bridges of Madison County Crazy, Stupid, Love Empire of the Sun Forget Paris Happy Feet Two Isn’t It Romantic? The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Midnight Special My Dog Skip Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase Pan Pokémon Detective Pikachu Red Riding Hood Smallfoot Storks Sucker Punch Unknown

A lot of these movies are bad! But some of them are quite good! In particular, we recommend Blinded by the Light, Empire of the Sun, and Midnight Special.

Happy streaming!