Janelle Monae Buys $3.89 Million Hollywood Hills Compound

Singer and actress Janelle Monae just bought a very unique midcentury home. Monae’s new Hollywood Hills compound is comprised of two separate houses, which open to a center courtyard.

Monae must have been quite taken with the 3,403-square-foot Los Angeles residence, as she paid $3.89 million for the property, which is a touch above the most recent $3.75 million listing price.

The seller is music manager Brandon Creed, according to Variety.

Monae’s new abode is composed of a total of four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. There are custom-built wood doors, reclaimed wood floors and original steel windows throughout, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and venetian plaster details.

The main two-bedroom, three-bathroom house has a living room with a fireplace and a heated outdoor dining area, for an al fresco entertaining situation. The kitchen is fitted with white countertops and cabinetry, with stainless steel appliances and a small center island.

The master suite features French doors that open to the courtyard, as well as a marble bathroom that leads to a cedar spa pool and shower outside.

A barn door entrance leads into the secondary, two-bedroom house. It could be a production office, music studio or guest house, suggests the listing held by Compass broker Johnny Johnston. There’s also a kitchenette and a dining gallery.

Outside, there’s a big pool, plus entertaining and lounging spots as well as an outdoor kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a built-in barbecue.

Monae is usually based out of Atlanta, where her Wondaland Records is headquartered. She has at least one personal property in Atlanta, but perhaps she’s planning on spending more time on the West Coast now.