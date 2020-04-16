Two More Editors Depart G/O Media in Ongoing Exodus

On Thursday, video game journalist Jason Schreier announced his resignation from gaming news site Kotaku. Schreier cited a deteriorating relationship with parent company G/O Media as the reason for his exit, adding to a growing list of departed employees who have expressed frustration with G/O.

“I’ve been through a lot with this company. Since 2012, we’ve been through a whole lot of management shifts and resignations and firings and drama,” Schreier told The Washington Post. “I’ve been through a lot of cataclysmic shifts because it always felt like, through it all, we were guided by people who always cared about journalism, and unfortunately, I’m not sure that’s the case anymore.”

G/O Media acquired Kotaku in a sale from Univision in 2019 in addition to Gizmodo, The Onion and other former Gawker-owned media outlets. In its new leadership position, G/O Media infamously lost the entire editorial staff of the sports and culture site Deadspin to mass resignations. Schreier pointed to management’s edict to former Deadspin acting editor in chief Barry Petchesky to “stick to sports” as the moment he realized a change was needed.

It’s one of the hardest, saddest decisions I’ve ever had to make. But after over three years as its editor in chief, I’ll be leaving @gizmodo this month. — kelly bourdet (@kellybourdet) April 15, 2020

Additionally, on Wednesday, Gizmodo editor in chief Kelly Bourdet announced her own resignation. They are the latest in a growing number of high-profile departures under G/O dating back several months. In December, reporter Cecilia D’Anastasio published a farewell piece in which she heavily criticized the company’s management and decision making. In January, reporters Gita Jackson and Joshua Rivera resigned due to concerns about G/O.

G/O Media responded to Schreier’s departure with a brief statement to the Post: “We thank Jason for his contributions to Kotaku and wish him well in his next venture.”

Schreier has become best known for revealing difficult working conditions in the video game industry and highlighting corporate maltreatment of employees and the “culture of crunch” known to squeeze game developers.

“I’ve been really happy to be someone to tell stories of people who don’t feel like they could go any place else, people who feel underrepresented or underserved,” Schreier told the Post. “They felt that their company has issues they want to speak out on, and they don’t know where else to turn. … The labor reporting is certainly something I’m proud of.”