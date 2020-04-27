Kylie Jenner Bought a $36.5 Million Compound in Holmby Hills

Even in quarantine, Kylie Jenner is still expanding her ever-growing Los Angeles real estate portfolio. The Lip Kit mogul added a seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion to her home collection, doling out a staggering $36.5 million for the property.

The billionaire Kylie Cosmetics founder actually got a bit of a discount on the Los Angeles estate, as the home was last on the market for $45.95 million.

SEE ALSO: P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn Bought a New $6.75 Million Beverly Hills Home

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s new property is outside her beloved Calabasas, per TMZ. Instead, Jenner’s palatial new abode is located in the exclusive enclave of Holmby Hills.

The 15,350-square-foot single-story compound is configured around a center courtyard with a pool, spa and lounging areas. Walls of glass open out to the courtyard, and there’s an outdoor fireplace and living room.

Inside, the eat-in kitchen is equipped with a large marble island and breakfast bar seating, and is open to a family room with a fireplace.

There’s a formal dining room, a game room with a pool table and a wet bar, a home theater, a gym and a media room with its own wet bar and fireplace.

Two of the guest suites have private patios and their own entrances. There are also two separate guest apartments with kitchenettes and a living room, plus a guard house with a bathroom and kitchen.

There’s a “championship level” sports court outside, per the listing held by Compass broker Ginger Glass, and an outdoor projection screen.

According to Instagram, Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are already all moved into their new Holmby Hills abode, so perhaps this is where they’ve decided to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner owns quite a few properties around California, but for the last few years, her main residence has been an extensively renovated (with a personalized glam room) $12 million Hidden Hills abode, in an especially Kardashian-adored area. Jenner owns a few homes in that particular Calabasas neighborhood, but she also owns a $13.4 million home in Beverly Hills, which she purchased with her now-ex, Travis Scott, as well as a $3.25 million vacant plot in La Quinta.