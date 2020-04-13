The Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Mom

Manolo Blahnik Polka Dot Linen Maysale
This linen and polka dot mule combo is just perfection. $765, Manolo Blahnik.
Givenchy Leather Card Holder
A blush-colored card holder to replace her worn-out wallet. $365, Nordstrom.
Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Tin
The gourmand in your life will love this adorable recipe tin, complete with a gold-framed label, recipe cards and dividers. $34, Rifle Paper Co.
Monica Vinader Fiji Button Bracelet
A simple jet chic rose gold and diamond bracelet. $851, The Outnet.
Urban Stems Maia Bouquet
It's always nice to send a pretty bouquet of flowers your mom's way on her special day, and you can't go wrong with peonies. $160, Urban Stems.
Krewe Collins Nylon Sunglasses
Summer is just around the corner, and she'll love having a new pair of shades. $275, Krewe.
Mark Cross Harley Rattan and Leather Bag
This rattan and wicker bag with smooth leather accents is the perfect summer purse. $2,595, Mark Cross.
Essie Kissed by Mist
A sparkling pink limited edition nail shade for her next manicure. $9, Amazon.
Whistles Sprig Flower Dress
A flowy, blue silk frock for springtime. $579, Whistles.
Byredo No Man's Land Hair Perfume
A new fragrance is always appreciated, and she'll love having one just to spritz on her hair. $75, Byredo.
Lisa Marie Fernandez Goldwyn Jacquard Maillot
A fashionable, retro-inspired lavender one-piece she can wear all summer. $395, Lisa Marie Fernandez.
Mutha Body Oil
A soothing, luxurious all-natural body oil. $104, Mutha.
Lafco Floral Spring Candle Set
This limited edition two-piece candle set includes a peony fragrance as well as a magnolia votice. $80, Lafco.
Cushnie Cropped Crepe Flair Pants
A unique take on everyday trousers. $357, The Outnet.
Chanel La Crème Main
We could all use some a surplus of hand moisturizer right now, so why not indulge in a Chanel cream for mom? $50, Chanel.
Montblanc Smart Travel Headphones
Sometimes, AirPods just won't do the trick, so try these glitzy over-the-ear noise canceling, Google Assistant-compatible headphones. $595, Montblanc.
Valmont Collezione Privata Private Mind Perfume
This scent is part of a new collection from the famed beauty line; this particular fragrance is a unique bouquet of rose, saffron and leather. $290, Valmont.
Misha Nonoo Florence Blazer Dress
She can wear this stylish piece as either a blazer or a dress. $450, Misha Nonoo.
Lululemon Reversible (Un)Mat
A colorful printed yoga mat for the athletic mom always on the go. $58, Lululemon.
Hublot Classic Fusion King Gold Brown Diamonds Bracelet Watch
A lavish new timepiece is a gift she'll never forget. $35,900, Hublot.
Tatcha Limited Edition Water Cream
There's a reason everyone loves this smoothing, clarifying moisturizing cream, with its refining effects and rose-y smell. The brand also donates a portion of all full-size product purchases to Room to Read, helping put girls into school all around the world. This limited edition size celebrates the four millions days of school for girls that Tatcha customers have helped fund. $80, Tatcha.
M Missoni Cardigan
This shimmering button-down sweater is a stylish lightweight option for the summer. $244, The Outnet.
Saint Laurent Paille Chapeau Straw Fedora
There's no going wrong with an elevated chapeau. $595, Nordstrom.
Aurelia Skincare Sleep Routine Set
Everyone wants a good night's sleep, and this three-piece set has a night oil, recovery mask and even a pillow mist, for the sweetest dreams. $180, Aurelia.
Christian Louboutin Beauty 7 Lipstick Set
An exclusive set of seven new shades from the famed shoe designer. $630, Christian Louboutin.
Cuyana Oversize Hobo Tote
A cappuccino-toned bag to carry around all her necessities. $395, Cuyana.
Dior Addict Stellar Halo Shine Lipstick
A shimmery, hydrating lipstick in a pretty color she can wear all the time. $38, Dior.
Birdies Grey Velvet Starling Flat
These über comfy flats are like slippers you can wear outside. $95, Birdies.
Kerastase Elixir Ultime Set
This limited edition springtime set includes a hydrating shampoo and hair masque. $97, Kerastase.
Alexis Zea Skirt
This white knit midi skirt is a versatile wardrobe piece that she can wear with anything. $238, Alexis.
JB Skin Guru Le Masque
Michelle Obama is a fan of the facialist behind this brand. This three-mask set helps with hydration and texture, for an at-home spa moment. $75, JB Skin Guru.
Enavant Active Rosewood Bra
Elevate her athleisure game with this stylish burgundy workout top. $89, Enavant Active.
Chewton Glen Spa Collection Himalayan Bath Salts
A trip to the English countryside might not be in the cards right now, but these bath salts from the luxe Chewton Glen hotel will bring a little spa to her home right now. $70, Chewton Glen.
Breville Stainless Steel Juicer
Social distancing means we're all spending a whole lot more time at home, so why not treat mom to a shiny new juicer? $250, Bed Bath and Beyond.
Bleusalt Cindy Pant
Your favorite lady will live in these comfy pants—the brand's founder designed them for Cindy Crawford, who wears them all the time. $150, Bleusalt.
It’s almost Mother’s Day, and it’s time to show your love and appreciation for the most special lady in your life. Mom’s big day falls on May 10 this year, and while it might be not possible to make a trip to her favorite brick-and-mortar shops to peruse through potential presents right now, you can still find her the perfect gift scrolling online, right from your home. From a blush card holder and polka dot Manolo Blahniks to a Michelle Obama-approved facial mask and retro swimwear, these are our top picks for Mother’s Day this year.