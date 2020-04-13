The Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Mom

A trip to the English countryside might not be in the cards right now, but these bath salts from the luxe Chewton Glen hotel will bring a little spa to her home right now. $70, Chewton Glen.

There's a reason everyone loves this smoothing, clarifying moisturizing cream, with its refining effects and rose-y smell. The brand also donates a portion of all full-size product purchases to Room to Read, helping put girls into school all around the world. This limited edition size celebrates the four millions days of school for girls that Tatcha customers have helped fund. $80, Tatcha.



























It’s almost Mother’s Day, and it’s time to show your love and appreciation for the most special lady in your life. Mom’s big day falls on May 10 this year, and while it might be not possible to make a trip to her favorite brick-and-mortar shops to peruse through potential presents right now, you can still find her the perfect gift scrolling online, right from your home. From a blush card holder and polka dot Manolo Blahniks to a Michelle Obama-approved facial mask and retro swimwear, these are our top picks for Mother’s Day this year.