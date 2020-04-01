Museums Thank Health Workers, Sharing Famous Art Depicting Doctors and Nurses

In an abstract sense, people have always been aware that doctors and nurses are admirable professionals who deserve infinite wells of appreciation for the services they provide to their patients. However, there’s nothing like a global pandemic to remind cubicle-bound creatives and the population at large that hospital workers are the people on the front lines of a calamitous battle against an invisible, formidable enemy. Recently, New Yorkers have been taking to their balconies in the early evening to applaud for medical professionals and service workers, and in the same vein, a hashtag has recently sprung up so that arts institutions can express their gratitude for doctors and nurses: #MuseumsThankHealthHeroes.
For example, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to spotlight Country Doctor, a work by the American painter Horace Pippin which depicts a rural physician fighting his way home through a punishing snowstorm. Similarly, the Art Gallery of Ontario took the opportunity to highlight A Life of Devotion to Hospital and Red Cross Work, 1918, a portrait by the artist John Wentworth Russell that shows a gentle-looking nurse seated at a table laden with fine china and drooping pink flowers.
Today #MuseumsThankHealthHeroes for everything they do! In "Country Doctor" (~1933–1939), also known as "Night Call," a country doctor leads his horse & covered cart, presumably to tend to a patient. Pippin’s painting quietly celebrates the dauntless and gallant doctor, as do we. pic.twitter.com/KC0kPBpdwq
Adding our voice to the #MuseumsThankHealthHeroes appreciation that is going out today and every day – we're forever in your debt. #AGOfromHome #MuseumfromHome
John Wentworth Russell. A Life of Devotion to Hospital and Red Cross Work, 1918. pic.twitter.com/M5pZvvPNsL
Meanwhile, on Instagram, the Dayton Art Institute posted a photograph of a dispensary nurse working in the mid-1920s or 1930s, and the Bass Museum of Contemporary Art in Miami posted a picture of a work by Sheila Hicks comprised of “white nurses blouses piled up like an avalanche” that the artist painstakingly hand-dyed, piece by piece.
We’re joining @womeninthearts & museums around the country to say a collective THANK YOU to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. We appreciate beyond words all you’re doing during this difficult time! The accompanying 1920s/30s era photo by #Dayton photographer William Preston Mayfield (1896-1974) shows a dispensary nurse at NCR Corporation in #DaytonOhio. #MuseumsThankHealthHeroes #MuseumFromHome #daytonartinstitute #daytonart #discoverdayton Gift of Geraldine W. Egbert, 2002.54.11
Today we join in a collective voice with @womeninthearts and other cultural institutions to humbly say THANK YOU to our dedicated healthcare heroes who are working on the frontlines everyday, risking their own health and emotional well-being for all of us. Words cannot express our deep gratitude for your on-going sacrifice. In honor of your work, we feature Sheila Hicks’ ‘Wow Bush/Turmoil in Full Bloom' (1977), from her solo exhibition, 'Campo Abierto (Open Field)' that was on display from April 13 – September 29, 2019. The work, on loan from @philamuseum, was comprised of "white nurses blouses piled up like an avalanche", hand-dyed piece by piece, after the artist rescued them from a rag dealer in Switzerland. Now more than ever, Hicks' work encourages the viewer to see the beauty and immense value in community, selflessness and sacrifice. We shelter-in-place and social distance not just for ourselves, but for you!🧑🏽⚕️👩🏼⚕️👨🏿⚕️👩🏻⚕️🧑🏾⚕️👨🏻⚕️ • • Image: @zacharybalber #MuseumsThankHealthHeroes #stayhome #healthcareworkers #thankyou #covid19 #womeninthearts #partnerships #sheilahicks #campoabierto #openfield #wowbush #thevirtualbass #flattenthecurve #shelterinplace
Overall, these disparate works of art show that whether it’s via abstraction or heightened realism, artwork can effectively and movingly convey the importance of medical professionals in society and highlight the multifaceted humanity of our collective experiences. A sculpture or a painting may not be able to cure a virus, but works of art have other ways of helping in a time of need.