P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn Bought a New $6.75 Million Beverly Hills Home

NHL star P.K. Subban and retired ski champion Lindsey Vonn found their new Los Angeles home base. The New Jersey Devils hockey player and the Olympic gold medalist, who announced their engagement last summer, have scooped up a four-bedroom, six-bathroom Beverly Hills villa.

Subban and Vonn paid $6.75 million for the 5,564-square-foot abode, as first spotted by the Los Angeles Times.

The recently renovated single-story home is located at the end of a gated, private driveway.

There’s a living room with a fireplace, a media room with a wet bar and a formal dining room.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, with double center islands and breakfast bar seating.

The master suite includes a seating area and office nook, with two walk-in closets and dual bathrooms; one has a freestanding tub and separate shower.

Outside, there’s a covered patio area and al fresco dining enclave, plus a pool and spa.

Vonn already owns a house in Sherman Oaks, which is currently on the sales market for nearly $3 million. According to Vonn and Subban’s Instagrams, that’s where they’ve been quarantining, but perhaps they’ll relocate to their new abode sometime soon. The Sherman Oaks pad isn’t the only home Vonn is trying to part with right now, as she is also looking for a buyer for her Colorado ski chalet; it’s still listed for $5.2 million.