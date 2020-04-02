Reese Witherspoon Is Gifting Teachers Draper James Dresses as a Thank You Amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of daily life as it continues to spread around the world. Everyone is (or at least, should be) spending more time indoors, and that includes children who are now staying home from school and have switched over to remote learning. Teachers have had to work extra hard amid the transition, and Reese Witherspoon is saying thank you to educators with a gift from her Draper James clothing brand.

“These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers,” Witherspoon, who founded the preppy Southern-inspired brand in 2015, explained in a statement.

The actress is showing her appreciation by giving teachers around the country free dresses from Draper James, as part of its new “Draper James Loves Teachers” initiatives. Teachers simply need to sign up via this Google Form with their information in order to receive their frock, and they’ll receive an email next Tuesday, April 6 with details.

“During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now,” Witherspoon said.

Teachers need to submit their info before Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 pm in order to receive their complimentary dress. The brand is continuing to show love next month, for Teachers Appreciation Day on May 5, with 25 percent off online orders for educators.