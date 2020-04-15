Observer Observer Logo

Scott Disick Is Now Trying to Sell His Hidden Hills Farmhouse for $6.25 Million

By
Scott Disick is listing his Hidden Hills home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Agency
The house spans 5,663 square feet.
Courtesy The Agency
It's an indoor-outdoor living set-up.
Courtesy The Agency
Disick paid $3.24 million for the house in April 2018.
Courtesy The Agency
He has been trying to sell the home since September.
Courtesy The Agency
It's now listed for $6.25 million.
Courtesy The Agency
The eat-in kitchen has marble countertops and breakfast bar seating.
Courtesy The Agency
The recessed television and fireplace in the family room.
Courtesy The Agency
The dining area.
Courtesy The Agency
The wine cellar.
Courtesy The Agency
The first-floor master suite.
Courtesy The Agency
There's a sitting area and a fireplace.
Courtesy The Agency
There's another master suite on the second floor.
Courtesy The Agency
The master bathroom.
Courtesy The Agency
There's a zero-edge pool and spa outside.
Courtesy The Agency
There's a reclaimed wood pavilion outside.
Courtesy The Agency
Reality television personality Scott Disick is still determined to part with his renovated Hidden Hills farmhouse. The self-proclaimed lord has relisted his 5,633-square-foot home in the guard-gated community for sale, with a $6.25 million price tag attached.

He’s been trying to part with the five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence since September last year, when he tossed it onto the market for $6.89 million. It was barely a year after he purchased the property for $3.24 million in April 2018; the hefty price increase is perhaps due to the major renovation Disick completed after scooping up the home.

But Disick, who showed off the abode on his real estate show, Flip it Like Disick, wasn’t able to score a buyer at the elevated asking price, and he discounted the home to $6.5 million at the beginning of the year, before chopping it down a tad more to its current $6.25 million ask at the end of January. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality proceeded to take it off the market altogether in March, but now he’s decided it’s time to give it another go, as first spotted by Variety.

A 10-foot glass pivot door leads into the Los Angeles mansion, per the listing shared by The Agency brokers Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian. The main level is configured in an open layout; the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Miele appliances, white oak cabinetry and a large center island, with marble countertops and backsplash as well as breakfast bar seating.

It’s open to a large dining table, which is turn is adjacent to a living area with a gas fireplace. Fleetwood pocket doors throughout open to the backyard, where there’s an al fresco dining set up.

There’s also a smaller indoor eating area, as well as a wine room entered via a glass door.

The downstairs master suite has a fireplace and sitting area, with direct access to the backyard. The upper level master suite features a recessed base moldings, white oak doors and a bathroom with a steam shower.

Outside, there’s a zero edge pool, spa, a gas fire pit and a pavilion made out of reclaimed wood.

This particular house is in the same Hidden Hills neighborhood near Calabasas that’s so beloved by the Kardashian-Jenner family. Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, lives nearby, so it’s convenient for their three children.

Last fall, a clip from Flip It Like Disick showed Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, discussing a possible move away from Calabasas. More specifically, a relocation to Malibu together. It doesn’t look like they’ve moved to the beach just yet, but the couple is currently isolating together, at another of Disick’s Calabasas homes.

